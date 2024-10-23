Bespoke battery solution enables Curo Construction to minimise delays and local impact on landmark project

A complete bespoke battery solution from Aggreko has enabled Curo Construction to continue work on a major refurbishment project in central London while work took place on the building’s electricity meter, which removed mains power for five days.
The project at 14 St John’s Lane in Farringdon, involves the renovation of a six-storey building, incorporating a single-storey vertical extension for a fifth floor. Because the project has several party walls, as well as residential properties nearby, the management of noise, vibrations, air quality and carbon are vital considerations.
Aggreko was called upon to deliver a temporary power solution that would enable work to continue on the project during the disruption to the mains electricity supply. It initially proposed a Stage V generator and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), offering a quiet, low carbon and fuel-efficient solution. However, the tight confines of the site meant there was not sufficient space to accommodate a hybrid set-up.
This prompted Aggreko to engineer a bespoke solution of two 45/55 BESS that would be connected and located in the ground floor of the building, offering sufficient power to replace the mains supply for five days.
Kirsty McCormick, Sustainability Manager at Curo Construction, said: “14 St John’s Lane is a high-profile project in a logistically challenging location, surrounded by both residential and commercial neighbours. We must also adhere to strict restrictions on both noise and air emissions and our business commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2040.
Aggreko’s BESS solution has allowed us to manage these challenges effectively. We have been able to continue work on the site whilst protecting air quality, reducing carbon and avoiding any additional disruption to our neighbours.”
Tom Adlington, Construction Sector Lead at Aggreko, added: “The construction industry is increasingly needing to balance challenging commercial pressures against logistical considerations, environmental regulations and restrictions on noise and disturbance. Our engineered BESS solutions, whether standalone or in a hybrid configuration with a Stage V generator, can be tailored to the needs of specific sites to deliver greener energy, while supporting profitability.”
A recent Aggreko report, A Perfect Storm for European Construction?, based on a survey of 850 European construction managers, found that reducing noise is one of the leading reasons for using greener technologies on site, with 28% saying it had been a factor in adopting new technologies.
Aggreko’s support for the decarbonisation of construction is reflected in its recently launched sustainability framework, Energising Change. The framework allows Aggreko and the organisations it works with to embed low-carbon power and temperature control technologies in their operations.
At the heart of Energising Change are investments that give industry better access to cleaner and greener energy sources, such as the expansion of its fleets of small, mid and large-size BESS, which builds on $140m earmarked over the last two years to expand Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades fleet, including new boilers, Stage V generators, batteries and chillers.
To find out more about Aggreko’s BESS solutions, visit: https://www.aggreko.com/en-gb/products/energy-storage.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals