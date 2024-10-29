ABP Expands Port of Immingham with Strategic Land Acquisition

Associated British Ports (ABP) has secured 21 acres of land to support the ongoing expansion of the Port of Immingham, the UK’s largest port by tonnage. The newly acquired site, located along Humber Road and Rosper Road, has a live hybrid planning application in place, proposing up to 300,000 sq ft of new industrial buildings or 16 acres for open industrial storage. North Lincolnshire Council planners are expected to make a decision on the application soon.

Andrew Dawes, Director of Humber Ports, commented: “Acquiring this strategic site on the western edge of the Port of Immingham is essential to extending our footprint and ensuring that the Port can continue to grow in line with the needs of our customers on the Humber. As the nation’s busiest port by volume, Immingham handles around 46 million tonnes of cargo each year, making this expansion critical to maintaining our role as a gateway to Keep Britain Trading.”

ABP’s Head of Property, Greg Lacey, added: “This acquisition is another significant step for the UK’s largest port by tonnage, following our purchase of the Stallingborough Interchange last year. We’re seeing high demand for warehousing to support traditional bulk cargos as well as industrial open storage. With its proximity to major players like Phillips 66 and Prax, the site could play an important role in broader energy projects focused on generation and storage. This aligns with ABP’s mission to Enable the Energy Transition and contribute to the Humber’s decarbonisation.”

The new acquisition underscores ABP’s commitment to enhancing the Port of Immingham’s capacity to meet growing demand, positioning it as a central hub for the UK’s industrial and energy sectors.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals