Logicor Completes Development at Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park

The first-of-its-kind in-city logistics hub in Bucharest is now fully operational

The BREEAM Very Good certified, highly customized space of ap-prox. 41,500 sqm has been almost entirely leased

Tenants include Cărturești, MKS, Editura Trei, Banca Pentru Alimente, Homplex, Vel Pitar

Logicor, a leading owner, manager and developer of European logistics real estate, has completed the first two buildings in Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park, the first ‘Last Mile’ logistics hub in the city.

The newly delivered development is strategically located at the exit to the Sun Highway (Autostrada Soarelui), on Theodor Pallady Boulevard, at a distance of c. 1 km or 10 minutes walking distance from the Anghel Saligny subway station.

As a premium facility, Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park is BREEAM Very Good certified, and is equipped with efficient and environmental-friendly LED lighting systems. This project is highly customized and offers unique spaces adapted for our customers’ specific needs.

The two buildings in Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park total a 41,500 sqm area, including 37,000 sqm of state-of-the-art warehouse space and 2,800 sqm of office and social spaces and 1,700 sqm of mezzanine space.

The park is almost fully leased to high-profile, dynamic customers who will benefit from the ideal position which enables an easy access for their employees, the production and distribution of goods, both locally and nationwide.

Our role as a logistics developer and facility owner is to enable the flow of trade that is vital for everyday life, and we remain committed to this mission as we successfully complete this unique project in Romania.”

Mihai Diaconescu – Director, Asset Management & Development At Logicor Romania says… “Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park is a Last Mile hub offering more efficient, shorter, faster and less polluting distribution in Bucharest, the main economic and consumer hub in Romania.” “As the first tenants officially inaugurate their new, fully customized spaces, we look forward to our long-term partnership.” “In line with their future expansion needs or demand from new potential customers, we will be adding new spaces along the way.”

Given its proximity to the city, Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park is the ideal solution for companies providing everyday life services, such as e-commerce, distribution, courier services or retail, for whom effective coverage of the last segment in the supply chain is of particular importance.

In line with its commitment to creating long-term value and positive impact on local communities, Logicor added a unique art component to the Pallady project.

The project is located at the Theodor Pallady Boulevard, named from well-known Romanian painter. To mark this unique location Logicor invited to cooperation the Romanian artist Wanda Hutira who created an inspiring, representative c.100 sqm mural on the park’s water tank, with her personal interpretation of Logicor’s mission to enable the flow of trade vital for everyday life.

Including Pallady, Logicor Romania’s portfolio currently comprises more than 320,000 square meters of Class A warehouse space, with tenants such as Fildas-Catena, Dr. MAX, Coca-Cola, DPD, Profi Rom Food, Heineken and IKEA.

