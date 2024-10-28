Affordable housing and Right to Buy reform: LGA statement

Cllr Louise Gittins

Responding to the Government’s housing announcements, Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, said:

“We are pleased the Government has acted on our call to increase Affordable Homes Programme funding. We have made the case for councils to be empowered to build more affordable, good quality homes quickly and at scale and this will boost councils’ ability to build desperately-needed affordable housing for local communities.

“It has become increasingly impossible for councils to replace homes as quickly as they’re being sold through the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme. The LGA has long-called for reform to RTB and these positive measures will support the replacement of sold homes and to stem the continued loss of existing stock.

“A 5-year rent settlement is a step in the right direction in providing certainty for councils on rental income, but to really strengthen and provide stability to Housing Revenue Accounts, a minimum 10-year rent settlement is needed, alongside restoration of lost revenue due to the rent cap and a review of the self-financing settlement of 2012. This would better support long-term business planning to ensure councils can deliver high quality homes and associated support for their tenants.

“Councils stand ready to work with the Government to increase affordable housing and help people on council housing waiting lists and record numbers stuck in temporary accommodation.”

