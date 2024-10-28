Revitalising York’s Heart: Coney Street Riverside Masterplan Gets Council’s Go-Ahead

York’s historic riverside is set for a stunning transformation as Helmsley Group’s ambitious Coney Street Riverside masterplan receives approval from the City of York Council’s planning committee. The masterplan, which will bring new life to a long-overlooked area, was praised by council members, who lauded Helmsley’s commitment to community engagement and revitalisation of York’s iconic waterfront.

“This scheme is long overdue and will be a real positive for York,” noted Councillor Jonny Crawshaw, Chair of the planning committee, who highlighted the importance of restoring listed buildings with sensitivity.

With nearly unanimous support, the council approved both the masterplan and a separate listed building application. The Coney Street Riverside project will introduce 250,000 square feet of diverse retail, leisure, commercial, and residential spaces, reimagining York’s historic core with a strong focus on community accessibility and sustainable design.

The project includes creating a riverside walkway, which will enhance public access to the River Ouse, along with revitalising the historic lanes connecting Coney Street to the river. Notably, the site encompasses a cluster of listed buildings and structures of local significance within York’s Central Conservation Area, offering a unique opportunity to blend heritage with modern development.

Among those in support was prominent disability campaigner Flick Williams, who called Helmsley’s inclusive design approach “a breath of fresh air,” and Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of York BID, who emphasised the project’s potential to rejuvenate one of York’s most valuable areas.

Max Reeves, Development Director at Helmsley Group, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “This project offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to restore historic Coney Street as the social heart of York, reconnecting it with the riverfront.” With over 40 years of local development experience, Helmsley Group has committed to long-term investment in the project and anticipates beginning on-site work by 2026, barring any planning conditions.

Pending the Secretary of State’s review on certain listed building elements, the plan is set to proceed with a dedicated team from Helmsley Group, brown + company, O’Neill Associates, and others. This transformative project aims to forge a dynamic and inclusive riverside destination, breathing new life into York’s cherished urban landscape.

