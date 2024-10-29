APM responds to NAO report – ‘cultural shift’ in government spending plans

A new report by the National Audit Office (NAO), ‘Lessons learned: a planning and spending framework that enables long-term value for money’ has called for a cultural shift in the way government sets out its public spending plans to ensure long-term value for money.

In response to the report, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the Association for Project Management (APM), said: “With increasing scrutiny on value for money and environmental impact, it is more important than ever that all projects, especially those funded by the taxpayer, show how they will deliver tangible, measurable impacts in the longer term.

“Public spend is often justified by the benefits that a particular government project will accrue over several years. Too often these benefits are not adequately captured and there is often a significant time lag before they are fully realised.

“A benefits-led project approach will ensure the impacts of a project on society are more accurately reviewed and delivered. Only this way can we make public money work harder in the long-term.

“APM believes the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), when established, can play a key role here. For this to happen, NISTA must be given the resources to further professionalise project management in government and the mandate to ensure project benefits and value for money are given the long-term focus they need.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals