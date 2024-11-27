Public sector specialist appointed to national framework covering six regions

LEADING construction consultancy Bentley has been appointed to Procure Partnerships’ Professional Services Framework, covering six regions throughout the country.

The public sector specialist has been placed on two separate national frameworks, Project Management and Quantity Surveying, covering the North West, Yorkshire, West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England and South East.

Mark Collins, executive director and framework lead for Bentley, said: “Our appointment to the Procure Partnerships Professional Services Framework is a reflection of our substantial recent growth and our expertise within the public sector.

“Here at Bentley we specialise in the delivery of complex, strategic infrastructure and regeneration projects, and also have an extensive cost management team who are well versed with managing public spend. This framework will allow us to access projects where we can really make a difference and help the UK meet its crucial deadlines for housing and infrastructure.

“The last few years have seen us expand our service offering across the UK and as such we have experience within the regions this framework covers. This experience and understanding will allow us to provide an industry-leading service to public sector organisations utilising the framework.”

Faye Dolan, framework director at Procure Partnerships, said: “Procure Partnerships Framework is delighted to have Bentley join as a new consultant partner on the second iteration of the Procure Partnerships Professional Services Framework. Bentley has an impressive portfolio of public sector experience and we are really looking forward to working with the Bentley team over the next four years.”

Bentley has offices in the East Midlands and North West of England. Established in 2013, it now boasts a team of more than 40 employees. The business has been part of some notable schemes including award-winning sustainable urban extension, New Lubbesthorpe, Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange, and the installation of a new viaduct at Etruria Valley in Staffordshire.

Procure Partnerships is known for compliantly connecting public sector organisations with built environment specialists throughout the UK and ensuring social value delivery across all the projects procured through its frameworks. The company procures £1bn completed projects each year.

