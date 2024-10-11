Assent Building Control evolves to Assent Building Compliance as part of strategic growth plans

Announcement comes as group strengthens market-leading position following successful start to 2024.
Assent Building Control will now be known as Assent Building Compliance, part of the Assent Building Compliance and Safety Group, aligning itself to the changing needs of the broader construction industry. This change signifies the group’s evolution and its commitment to providing a comprehensive set of services to the ever-changing construction industry.
The renaming reflects the group’s growth into new areas of expertise, making them the only group consisting of five specialist companies with solutions that address the needs of fire safety, building control and compliance. These include:
- Building control approval under RBCA Licences – LB Building Control, Oculus Building Consultancy and Clarke Banks
- Specialist Building Regulation advisory services and Structural Warranty under the Assent brand
- Fire safety training, qualifications and apprenticeships – Xact Consultancy and Training
- Specialist Building Regulation advisory services and Fire Safety Engineering solutions – Clarke Banks
The new name, Assent Building Compliance, demonstrates the group’s focus on compliance and safety and the dynamic nature of the built environment following the Building Safety Act 2022, with a dedication to adding value to all client relationships.
The company’s heritage in building control will continue under LB Building Control, Oculus Building Consultancy and Clarke Banks, all of which are Registered Building Control Approvers (RBCAs) under the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) and Building Safety Act.
In addition to these services, Assent Building Compliance is also able to offer specialist Building Regulation advisory services designed to support the Principal Designer under the BSA ‘Gateway’ submission process. Thanks to recent acquisitions of Clarke Banks and Xact Consultancy and Training, the group is also equipped to provide expert fire safety engineering solutions and fire safety training qualifications and apprenticeships.
Iain Thomson, CEO of the Assent group, commented: “Our evolution into Assent Building Compliance is evidence of our on-going commitment to adapt and grow in response to the ever-changing needs of the sector.
“We are proud to offer a wide range of services that can meet the needs of our clients within the built environment. This is an exciting time for our business, and we are well-positioned to contribute significantly to shaping the future of the built environment,” he added.
If you would like to find out more about the new Assent Building Compliance and its wide range of services, please visit https://www.assentbc.co.uk/.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals