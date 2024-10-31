Bain Capital Acquires Major Stake in AQ Compute to Drive Sustainable Data Centres Across Europe

Bain Capital, a global leader in multi-asset investment, has acquired an 80% stake in AQ Compute, Aquila Group’s dedicated data centre subsidiary. This partnership signals a substantial investment drive to develop sustainable, AI-ready data centres across Europe, leveraging Bain Capital’s global expertise and Aquila’s focus on renewable energy.

Established in 2020 by Aquila Group, AQ Compute has carved out a niche by offering modular and environmentally responsible data centre solutions. Their operations focus on clean energy sources, with their first major sustainable data centre recently launched near Oslo. Plans are underway for further expansion, with new centres planned in tech hubs like Barcelona and Milan. This alliance aims to create a leading data centre platform in Europe, supporting the rapid growth in demand from hyperscale and AI customers while addressing the challenges of high power usage and carbon emissions.

Ali Haroon, a Partner at Bain Capital, highlighted Europe’s promising data centre market, driven by increasing demand for cloud storage, AI, and high-performance computing. He noted that combining their investment expertise with Aquila’s commitment to renewable energy places AQ Compute in a strong position to address both data demands and the sector’s power challenges.

Bain Capital’s significant global experience in data centres is key to AQ Compute’s growth trajectory, with successful ventures including Bridge Data Centres in Asia and support for DC BLOX in the United States. Rafael Coste Campos, a Managing Director at Bain, emphasised their deep experience in the European property market and infrastructure services, which will be instrumental as they build AQ Compute into a market leader in sustainable data centres.

Aquila Group’s CEO, Roman Rosslenbroich, expressed confidence in the joint venture’s potential, noting that their ongoing 20% stake ensures AQ Compute’s sustainable growth aligns with Aquila’s long-term goals. Rosslenbroich commented on the dual challenge and opportunity presented by increasing data demands and the necessity for sustainable solutions, stressing the importance of using clean energy to power Europe’s digital future.

Markus Holzer, Chairman of AQ Compute, underscored the importance of Bain Capital’s backing in accelerating AQ Compute’s pipeline. With this new alliance, AQ Compute is poised to set a benchmark in sustainable, AI-focused data centre development, bolstering Europe’s digital infrastructure while prioritising environmental responsibility.

This strategic partnership between Bain Capital and Aquila Group marks a significant step toward greener data infrastructure across Europe, with plans for multi-billion-euro investments focused on addressing both today’s and tomorrow’s digital and environmental demands.

