Autumn budget £500m infrastructure investment reaction from leading civils specialist  

Dave Sanders, head of technical sales at specialist civils engineering supplier Wrekin Products’, reaction on the £500m investments into the UK’s road network for pothole maintenance announced in the Autumn Budget:

“Unless there is a real push for long term pothole repair solutions instead of quick fixes, then we will not be able to solve the pothole crisis – no matter how much budget is allocated. We’re seeing a growing number of local authorities unhappy with the approach of patch repairing already subpar pothole repair works, but this is happening far too often.

“More guidance surrounding how potholes are formed and the innovative solutions available will allow more local authorities to address the root causes properly.

“Other underlying causes of potholes include road ironwork failures and this needs to be addressed. Potholes will form when weaknesses exist in the road surface, potentially from surfacing joints, remedial works, or the use of poor-quality materials. Fitting a piece of ironwork in a road can create a potential weakness, as well as the cuts in the road needed to remove ironwork. Replacement or repair of ironwork also poses an increased risk.

“Selecting robust systems with the correct, appropriate materials can reduce the potential for surface weakness. Durable ironwork that is sympathetic to its bedding materials and surrounding environment is key to preventing potholes.

“Though there is much to be done in addressing the short comings of iron work solutions in the road network, a key factor will be the welcomed £500m commitment from national government. More discussions and collaboration between national government and local authorities will be needed to ensure that the allocation of funding accurately addresses the root causes of failures in the road network, and we look forward to these developments taking place.”

