Building compliance expert William Martin appoints Director of Consultancy

William Martin has announced the promotion of Derrick Milligan to Director of Consultancy. With over 15 years’ experience in safety consultancy management, he brings a wealth of expertise to the position, as well as in-depth knowledge of technical operations and account management.

Derrick’s promotion comes after six successful years at William Martin, during which he has been instrumental in delivering outstanding safety consultancy services. In his new role, he will manage operations across multiple teams, leading the delivery of innovative, reliable solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

Derrick Milligan said: “I will be working with our talented team to deliver tangible change for clients. Our priority is providing trustworthy knowledge and advice to keep businesses safe and help them thrive.”

“I look forward to bringing a fresh outlook to the table to expand our capabilities, whilst helping clients create a positive and meaningful impact.”

William Martin’s Managing Director, Phil Jones, added: “Derrick’s dedication to our clients and colleagues is unmatched, and his extensive technical knowledge and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate as we continue to expand. His appointment underscores our commitment to maintaining our leading position in the health and safety consultancy sector.”

