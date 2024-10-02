The FirstPort Group appoints Head of Business Development as it strengthens client partnerships

The FirstPort Group, the UK’s leading provider of residential property management services, has appointed Rocco Archidiacono as its new Head of Business Development to lead the Group’s new business services and bolster client partnerships.

Rocco has joined FirstPort from real estate firm Hamptons where he was pivotal in expanding its business development team across its network, playing a key role in aligning the company’s residential and commercial arms.

In his new role, Rocco joins the Business Development team to improve its new business services, ensuring FirstPort is a partner that is approachable and responsive.

Commenting on his appointment, Rocco said: “This is an exciting time to be in property management, and I’m looking forward to being part of this journey with FirstPort.

“I believe my experience across the different aspects of the property sector will bring a fresh perspective and enable us to develop a more integrated approach for our clients”

“I think there’s a huge opportunity to push into new sectors and to really tap into areas that haven’t been fully explored yet. I am looking to regionalise the company’s business development efforts, expanding into areas where we have a strong client base and can offer tailored services.”

With over 20 years of experience in residential real estate, Rocco’s extensive understanding of the full build lifecycle – from planning to delivery – will prove valuable as The FirstPort Group looks to forge partnerships with its new and current clients across the UK.

Martin King, Managing Director at The FirstPort Group, said: “Rocco’s ability to build strong relationships with our clients and drive growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and explore new opportunities across the UK. Rocco has a deep understanding of this industry but he’s coming at property management as a sector with a fresh perspective, which I welcome.

“I look forward to Rocco working closely with FirstPort’s existing teams to align the company’s offerings with the evolving needs of its developer, freeholder and resident director clients.”

