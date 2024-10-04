Cable Services Group Appointed Official Kitting Partner for 3M

Cable Services Group, the UK’s leading supplier of specialist electrical equipment, proudly announces its appointment as the official custom kitting partner for 3M, a global leader in innovation and high-performance materials. This prestigious partnership will see Cable Services delivering sustainable, customised solutions for medium-voltage projects.

3M has specifically developed custom kits for medium-voltage jointing and termination applications. Now, through Cable Services’ nationwide distribution network, electrical installers operating throughout the UK can quickly access and customise kits to exact project specifications. This highly responsive and flexible solution not only integrates seamlessly with project deadlines but also reduces waste and delivers exceptional cost savings.

Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Cable Services operates five strategically located branches across the UK, allowing for rapid delivery and localised technical support. Unlike traditional, one-size-fits-all solutions, this partnership brings flexibility and precision to the industry. Installers of medium-voltage applications can build kits to an exact specification, reducing unnecessary waste and driving sustainability across the electrical installation sector.

Jason Bostock, the Managing Director of Cable Services Group, commented on this exciting partnership. He said:

“The ability to customise kits will be a game changer for many of our customers. At Cable Services Group, we understand that no two projects are alike, and by providing tailored solutions, we ensure that our customers receive exactly what they need when they need it. This approach not only drives cost efficiency but significantly reduces material waste, an increasingly important priority in today’s environmentally conscious world. Our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions is evident in the success of our cable cutting service. The synergy between our efforts and 3M’s custom kits further strengthens our ability to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

The dynamic, flexible and responsive service provided by Cable Services will allow 3M to focus on high-volume production of its performance products. Reflecting on the partnership, 3M’s Jenny Swindells – Regional Division Leader, Northern Europe said:

“We are delighted to welcome Cable Services as our new kitting partner and look forward to continued success and growth together. The kitting partnership enables us to provide tailored solutions for our end customers, allowing us to meet specific demands and respond more swiftly to dynamic timeframes.”

This strategic partnership with 3M further enhances Cable Services’ ability to deliver value-added solutions to customers and deepens its commitment to sustainability. With over 50 years of industry expertise, Cable Services Group continues to set the standard for excellence and innovation in the sector.

