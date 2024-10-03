Jewson launches first Transport Hub, based in Edinburgh

Leading national builders’ merchant Jewson has launched its very first Transport Hub, to be based at its Craigentinny branch in Edinburgh, having invested significantly to transform the site in line with its ‘Branch of the Future’ vision.

All customer deliveries for Edinburgh and the surrounding areas will now be made from the Hub, allowing Jewson to deliver products more efficiently across longer hours, with the first deliveries leaving the site at 6am every day.

Customers can continue to place orders online, over the phone or in store from any of Jewson’s five other local branches in Edinburgh. Any orders for delivery will be centralised from Craigentinny to create time savings and reduce the number of trips being made across the city during busy periods.

The Craigentinny site has been clearly divided into the customer facing branch – complete with a one-way system to safely access drive-through loading bays – and the transport hub, for easy navigation for customers and Jewson drivers alike.

As well as upgrading its facilities and recruiting five new employees for the Transport Hub, Jewson has invested in 11 new trucks to be based at the hub, as part of a nationwide fleet upgrade. All of the new vehicles will be branded in Jewson’s updated branding, first launched earlier this year to symbolise the improvements the company has been making to its value proposition for customers, as part of parent company STARK Building Materials UK’s ‘Trust in Better’ strategy.

Lynsey Llewellyn, Transport Manager for the Transport Hub, says: “I am incredibly proud to launch Jewson’s very first Transport Hub to customers, our new employees, and the local construction community. It is a major milestone on our mission to be the UK’s most trusted builders’ merchant.

“We have invested significantly into the hub, to create a market-leading facility with brand new vehicles, increased stock levels, longer delivery hours and more capacity, so that we can deliver the best possible service to our customers. And the investment doesn’t stop there. We have also committed to providing the team with the very best training and support, enabling them to work to the best of their ability and service the needs of tradespeople and small to medium builders working on projects across Edinburgh.

“This is a project that has been months in the making and we have already received fantastic feedback from tradespeople and colleagues, which makes us excited for the next phase of this journey.”



Jewson is proud to partner the trades, building on its 180+ years of industry experience, offering the UK’s professional tradespeople the products and services they need to work smarter and grow their business faster, powered by a robust sourcing network and distribution platform.

Jewson plays a significant part of STARK UK, a portfolio of building merchant businesses, which are part of STARK Group, Europe’s leading builders’ merchant and distribution platform.

Earlier this year, STARK Group celebrated its first 12 months of operating in the UK.

