Cole Waterhouse Unveils Trafford Wharf Scheme: A New Chapter for Stretford

Cole Waterhouse has submitted a transformative planning application for Trafford Wharf, a landmark mixed-use project on the site of the former Hilti headquarters in Stretford. Following extensive public consultation, the proposal outlines plans to revitalise the 2.2-acre brownfield site off Trafford Wharf Road with a dynamic blend of residential, educational, and commercial spaces designed to inject new life into the Wharfside regeneration zone.

The ambitious scheme will deliver 438 build-to-rent apartments, with 20% earmarked as affordable homes for Trafford residents, and 419 purpose-built student beds, addressing the region’s growing demand for student housing. Complementing these are a new 24,057-square-foot higher education facility that includes teaching spaces, student amenities, and a welcoming café for residents, students, and the community alike.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Chapman Taylor, the development features two residential towers with modern amenities and landscaped public spaces, creating a vibrant community atmosphere. Positioned within Trafford Council’s Wharfside regeneration area—envisioned to support up to 5,000 new homes and a new stadium for Manchester United—the development will also support flexible commercial spaces at ground level, making it a cornerstone in the area’s revitalisation.

Simon Gallanders, Managing Director of Residential at Cole Waterhouse, noted the project’s potential impact: “This game-changing development could transform a well-known site into a flourishing community, providing hundreds of new homes to meet Trafford’s pressing need for affordable housing. Trafford Wharf’s proximity to Salford and Manchester campuses also makes it ideal for premium student housing, a need that’s becoming critical in Greater Manchester, where student numbers are soaring.”

The project promises extensive economic benefits, with over 1,300 jobs expected during the construction phase and nearly 300 in ongoing operational roles. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around £200 million, the scheme also pledges over £1.6 million in s106 contributions to enhance local infrastructure.

Cole Waterhouse acquired the site from Hilti in April and is jointly submitting the planning application with Hilti. If approved, the development would mark Hilti’s exit from the project. Key project partners include Paul Butler Associates as planning consultant, TSA Riley as project manager, Russell Bolton Consulting for cost management, XO Square for structural engineering, and Watt WECE for M&E engineering.

As the Trafford Wharf project moves forward, it stands to become a significant milestone in Stretford’s urban renewal, offering a blend of housing, education, and commercial opportunities that set a new standard for sustainable, community-focused development.

