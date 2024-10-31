Premcor Proposes Ambitious 445-Home Regeneration Project to Transform Croydon Gateway

Premcor Estates, a prominent northeast property developer known for large-scale industrial projects across Nottingham and Rossington, has submitted ambitious plans for a transformative mixed-use development at Woburn and Bedford Court in Croydon. This project aims to revitalise a crucial entry point into the town with 445 new homes, 156 of which will be affordable, alongside flexible commercial and community spaces covering 1,772 sqm on the ground floor.

The development has been designed to breathe new life into the Croydon Opportunity Area, with its masterplan laying the groundwork for residential, commercial, and public space growth. It will serve as a key link between Tavistock and Wellesley Road, featuring new pedestrian pathways, enhanced public spaces, and bolstered infrastructure. Premcor’s project is anticipated to become a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Wellesley Road, contributing significantly to the area’s urban landscape and community facilities.

The proposed buildings include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in four structures ranging from four to 29 storeys, with the tallest block positioned above the commercial spaces, creating a vibrant, vertical neighbourhood. Rob Lane, Director at Premcor, expressed optimism, stating, “We’ve invested immense thought and care over the past four years to develop a masterplan that will bring the best possible residential, commercial, and community benefits to Croydon.”

In line with sustainability goals, Premcor aims to create an inclusive, community-focused space that promotes local employment, supports small businesses, and enhances community life, addressing a longstanding need for a central community hub in the area.

Planning consultant Rapleys, represented by James Owens, notes the current 1960s buildings on the site are outdated, with limited amenities and an unfavourable layout. The current site’s outdated infrastructure has resulted in poorly maintained communal spaces, contributing to antisocial behaviour. “Placemaking lies at the heart of this proposal,” Owens said, adding that the project would modernise the area and address these longstanding issues.

Pending approval, Premcor’s vision for Woburn and Bedford Court represents a major step toward creating a safe, sustainable, and thriving urban neighbourhood in the heart of Croydon.

