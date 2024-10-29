Considerate Constructors Scheme announces acquisition of Building a Safer Future

Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), the independent champion for change in construction, has completed the acquisition of the Building a Safer Future (BSF) programme.

The programme, which creates positive culture and behaviour change in building safety, was launched in response to the Grenfell Tower fire. It aims to complement a more robust

regulatory framework and promote a culture of safety within the built environment. The programme emphasizes accountability, transparency, and the sharing of best practices to ensure that buildings are safe for occupants. All underpinned by third party independent assurance of the reduction in any risk profile.

The work of Building a Safer Future is underpinned by a Charter which consists of five commitments. The UK Government encouraged an industry-wide commitment to sign-up to a reformed building safety regulatory system, in its response to the Building a Safer Future consultation.

In early 2020, CCS was appointed to take on responsibility for the management of the Charter. CCS subsequently established a new, not-for-profit independent organisation (Building a Safer Future Ltd) with an independent governance structure, to lead and develop the Charter further.

Whilst originally conceived to focus on high-rise residential buildings, BSF has extended its scope to cover buildings of all heights, and equally applies, and is relevant to, all construction activity and companies.

Companies can apply to become a Registered Signatory of the Charter and/or participate in the Champions programme. The Charter is an important step in driving forward the systemic culture change in relation to major hazard safety that is required across the built environment.

The BSF Champion third party assessment gives companies detailed insight into their existing leadership and culture around building safety and equips them with actionable data and practical tools to help review and upgrade processes, driving meaningful and measurable continuous improvement in leadership and culture around building safety.

Peter Caplehorn, Non-Executive Director for Considerate Constructors, said:

“The acquisition signals our continued commitment to improved safety and standards in the construction industry. Having originally managed the Charter, CCS is the commonsense future home for the BSF business, staff and clients. While having different focal points, we share common goals around safety, collaboration and a culture of improvement.”

Graham Watts, Non-Executive Director for Building a Safer Future, added:

“We look forward to developing our relationship to support companies in their building safety journeys. Our common purpose is key in helping organisations to meet their requirements, ensuring that risk profiles are reduced across the industry. As the only independent champion for change in the sector, CCS was really the only choice for us.” The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

The acquisition follows the recent announcement of a partnership with compliance and risk management leader Veriforce CHAS to broaden CCS inspection monitoring services across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals