Promoting Health Through Early Detection and Support in Male Predominant Industries

October marks breast cancer awareness month, a global event that receives a flurry of support from businesses and industries of all kinds. It’s not just from companies with a strong female workforce, either. Organisations with a traditionally male-predominant workforce are also showing their support, not only raising breast cancer awareness by encouraging men to get themselves checked but also sparking vital conversations about other conditions that affect them as well.

One such example is the National Federation of Demolition Contractors (NFDC), which has taken the opportunity to encourage men to get themselves checked for prostate cancer, with 1 in 8 men being diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

Such encouragement is vital in male-heavy industries, where health issues often fall under the radar despite the impact they could have on staff. With so many safety measures adopted in demolition and construction, it makes little sense for people to skip on precautions when it comes to their own personal health.

Prostate Cancer:

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, with roughly 52,000 men diagnosed every year in the UK alone. In male predominant industries, such as the construction and demolition industries, organisations NFDC are inspiring members through online and social media campaigns, encouraging workers to get cancer screenings to ensure early detection.

For men over the age of 50, regular prostate exams are recommended every two to three years. Just like identifying hazards on-site, workers can spot potential health risks by understanding the factors that influence prostate cancer, including age, race and family history.

Some symptoms of prostate cancer include, needing to urinate more frequently, feeling as if your bladder hasn’t emptied and finding blood in semen. Health and safety are a big concern within the demolition industry, but health issues such as cancer are not talked about enough. It is imperative for workers to be proactive and not wait for symptoms to catch up with them.

Duncan Rudall, CEO of the NFDC, outlined how working in the demolition industry is extremely physically demanding and that frequent health checks are essential.

“Frequent health screenings ensure workers are physically capable of doing their jobs,” he said. “If a medical issue is caught early, there is a higher likelihood of receiving beneficial treatment.”

Suffering from physical health issues such as prostate cancer can lead to other issues, including considerably affecting workers’ mental health. Cancer Research UK says that when caught early, 8 in 10 men survive prostate cancer for ten years or more, highlighting the importance of regular screening, particularly for men over 50 working in demanding industries.

Owing to the stigma surrounding men’s physical and mental health, organisations working in a predominantly ‘male’ gendered space have made it a priority to educate workers with simple messaging throughout social media platform LinkedIn to keep reminders front of mind.

Breast Cancer:

Prostate cancer is not the only health issue demolition and construction workers should be concerned about. Breast cancer can also occur in men and is something that can often be forgotten or disregarded as a predominantly female condition. In reality, according to Cancer Research UK, around 370 men in the UK are diagnosed with the disease annually.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the demolition and construction industries have been instrumental within the trade by ‘wearing it pink’ PPE gear on-site, as well as using pink equipment to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

“The demolition and construction industries being involved in ‘wearing it pink day’ every year has helped challenge stereotypes and ensure male workers are vigilant about their health, particularly with a condition they may have previously believed to be considered ‘female only.’” Mr Rudall added.

People who have one or more first-degree relatives with prostate cancer may also have an increased risk of breast cancer and should get checked and seek medical advice if they are experiencing any symptoms, including swelling, lumps or ulcers on their chest or armpits.

Organisations that are part of male-predominant industries, like the NFDC, are promoting health and safety regulations, including regular health screenings for the detection of cancers alongside other regular health checks. Early detection through regular health checks is key in the fight against breast and prostate cancer,” Mr Rudall said.

“In both cases, awareness can be the difference between life and loss. Demolition contractors are vigilant on-site when it comes to health and safety, and it is just as important to prioritise healthcare first off-site, too.”

Both prostate and breast cancer pose significant health risks – and early detection can lead to better outcomes, early treatment and better recovery. It’s essential staff stay safe on site and off, so don’t wait for symptoms to appear. No one should feel embarrassed to seek medical help.

