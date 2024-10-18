Croudace Homes announces ambitious ten-year growth plans spearheaded by new CEO

Croudace Homes has revealed ambitious growth plans over the next decade, with a target to more than double the turnover from its current £200m to £500m by 2033. The growth plans are spearheaded by Adrian Watts, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in June 2023.

Founded in 1946 by Jack Brotherton-Ratcliffe, Croudace Homes’ first sites were delivered in Surrey to meet the rising shortage of housing stock during the post-war building boom, before expanding across the entirety of the south-east of England in the 1980s. Today, the housebuilder has three regions in Caterham, Letchworth and the recently opened Theale.

As part of the growth plans, a Midlands office is scheduled to open over the next few years, which will see Croudace Homes develop in this area of the country for the first time in its history.

With more than 35 years’ experience in the industry, Adrian has held Director positions with housebuilding giants Bellway, Redrow and Persimmon prior to joining Croudace Homes in 2019. Adrian initially joined as Managing Director of Croudace Homes’ North Thames region, before being promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2022.

Adrian comments: “I’m excited to share our growth strategy, which will increase our development portfolio from 600 homes per year to around 1,200 across all regions. Historically, the business has always looked five years ahead, but as we are targeting ambitious figures, it felt prudent to deliver a longer-term plan. We are pivoting our operations in a number of ways, such as increasing our long-term strategic land, investing in sustainable construction methods, and expanding our development patch across the entire South of England, and eventually beginning to head north to the Midlands.

“A change of government has reinvigorated the housing market, particularly for SMEs such as ourselves. The proposed measures to the industry, in particular a reform of planning regulations, will reduce time-intensive and frankly expensive applications and instead incentivise developers to press on and deliver great quality homes.”

Caspar Brotherton, the grandson of Croudace Homes’ founder and non-executive Group Chairman, comments: “We are ready to take the next step and set far-reaching targets to deliver growth over the next decade. We are confident that Adrian and the Board of Directors will successfully lead us through this exciting period of expansion whilst retaining our core company values for prioritising the wellbeing of our staff and building high quality sustainable homes backed up with a first-class customer service.”

Croudace Homes currently has more than a dozen live developments, ranging from larger sites such as the 830-home Hermitage Park on the edge of ancient woodland in Maidstone, Kent, and 600-home mixed-use scheme Willowbrook Park in Didcot, Oxfordshire, to more boutique developments such as Wisteria Gate in Romsey, Southampton.

To find out more about Croudace Homes, visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk

