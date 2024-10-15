Major £150m Joint Venture to Deliver 451 New Homes in Leeds

PLATFORM_, a leading developer specialising in Build-to-Rent (BTR) projects, has announced a £150 million joint venture with Housing Growth Partnership (HGP), an equity investor supported by Lloyds Bank, to create a landmark residential development in Leeds. This exciting project will see the construction of 451 high-quality apartments, marking the first phase of a larger 1.3 million square foot mixed-use development on Sweet Street.

The Build-to-Rent scheme is part of a rapidly growing trend in the UK housing market, particularly in vibrant urban centres like Leeds, where the demand for well-designed, purpose-built rental accommodation is on the rise. This partnership between PLATFORM_ and HGP underscores the increasing importance of investment in the BTR sector, aimed at providing long-term, sustainable rental housing in prime city locations.

The collaboration is set to bring significant benefits to Leeds’ housing market, offering 451 modern, purpose-built apartments. This will not only help meet the city’s growing rental demand but will also contribute to the development of new community living spaces in the heart of Leeds.

This £150 million development signals a strong commitment to the city’s future, reflecting the confidence that both PLATFORM_ and HGP have in Leeds’ potential for continued growth within the residential property market.

