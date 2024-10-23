Down to Earth Developments invests in two electric drive Cat® machines

Down to Earth Developments, a Home Counties-based land reclamation company, has invested in two Cat® D6 XE dozers from Finning, and is believed to be the youngest customer to own the latest electric drive Cat machines in the UK.

Ben Maclean, 24, owner at Down to Earth Developments, bought one of the electric drive Cat D6 XE dozers earlier this year from Finning UK and Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat equipment, parts and aftermarket services. So impressed was he with the performance of the machine, he subsequently ordered another citing the machine’s sustainability credentials combined with its performance as the reason for the follow-up purchase.

Ryan Trafford, Customer Service Manager at Finning UK and Ireland, explained why this deal is key for the industry as a whole:

“We’re really pleased to be working with a next generation of machine owners, who really value sustainability when it comes to making decisions. Down to Earth Developments are experts in land reclamation and recovery, working with private clients and government agencies to restore land to its natural state.

“Sustainability is quite literally what they do. Customers like Ben are the first generation to have grown up understanding the importance of making responsible decisions, with sustainability being at the heart of that.”

The Cat D6 XE, the world’s first high-drive electric drive dozer, offers significant sustainability benefits, delivering up to 35% better fuel efficiency compared to previous models, resulting in a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, this reduction in fuel use directly impacts operating costs, meaning a significant financial saving over the life cycle of the machine.

Ben Maclean’s decision to choose these state-of-the-art machines was also influenced by the operational efficiency they offer. He commented:

“It’s not just the electric drive using less fuel but the all-round technology package you get with Cat machines that saves costs in quite a few ways. We also have two Cat 323 hydraulic excavators and their grade assist and payload technology help us get the job done that little bit quicker.

“The D6 XEs are also fitted with Trimble™ 3D GPS systems supplied by SITECH® UK and Ireland, which means we make the absolute minimum number of passes to get perfect grading. We also ensure we tap into the telematics data that’s available through VisionLink® telematics so we can monitor machine idle time, productivity and fuel use, as well as the general health of each of the assets, so we can ensure timely and preventative maintenance that fits with our work schedules.”

As a Contracts Director of Down to Earth Developments Ben ensures that they are using these efficiencies to their advantage, and with plenty of projects in the pipeline, they could be looking to expand the fleet in the near future.

