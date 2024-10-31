East West Rail announces electrification plans and details of public consultation

Preference for discontinuous electrification with hybrid battery-electric trains

16 drop-in consultation events to be held across the route from November to January for people to comment on latest EWR plans

Consultation includes weekend and online events, and a virtual consultation room to maximise public engagement

East West Railway Company (EWR Co) has announced plans for electrification and the dates of a public consultation on the latest designs and plans for its project which will link Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge.



The 10-week non-statutory consultation will run from 14 November 2024 to 24 January 2025, offering communities along the route a crucial opportunity to have their say on the latest plans and shape the future design of the railway.

EWR Co has confirmed its preference for green traction power in the form of discontinuous electrification with hybrid battery-electric trains, after the Chancellor confirmed government support for the project in yesterday’s Budget.

As well as the environmental benefits such as reducing carbon emissions, discontinuous electrification would mean overhead lines would only need to be installed along some sections of the route, which would significantly reduce disruption during construction and potentially decrease visual impacts in more sensitive locations along the new railway. This option would also cost less than full electrification, reducing the need to alter current structures and requiring less land for things such as mast foundations.

As well as electrification, the consultation will provide latest designs and information on East West Rail, including:

A new railway between Bedford and Cambridge

Essential upgrades to the existing line between Oxford and Bedford

New stations/upgrades to existing stations

Proposed service patterns

Level crossings

Reducing environmental impacts and our commitment to biodiversity net gain



David Hughes, CEO, EWR Co, said: “We’re excited to confirm our plans for electrification, which support our environmental goals by delivering sustainable low carbon journeys and supporting the UK’s transition to an overall net zero carbon economy.

“This consultation is a pivotal moment in our journey to create a railway that truly serves the needs of our communities and delivers sustainable growth for the region and the whole country by improving access to jobs, education and public services.

“East West Rail represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect communities across the Oxford-Cambridge region. We invite everyone to take part in our consultation and share their feedback on our proposals to create a positive legacy for future generations who will live and work in the area.”

Consultation events will be held at various locations along the entire proposed route, including some weekend dates and online events, to widen opportunities for people to attend. A Virtual Consultation Room will also be available, where all the information shown at the public events can be accessed online in a virtual room.

For those unable to attend in person, all consultation materials will be available online, with multiple ways to provide feedback.

The consultation, originally planned for summer 2024, was rescheduled due to the General Election. This new timeframe covers the Christmas and New Year holiday period, but to ensure ensures that communities have ample opportunity to engage with the project and shape its development, the consultation period runs for an additional two weeks and concludes on 24th January.

For more information about the consultation and how to get involved, please visit our consultation page or contact our helpdesk at contact@eastwestrail.co.uk

