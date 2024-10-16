The procurement reshaping the future of London’s Piccadilly line 

TWO major contracts have been awarded through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework, which will shape the future of the London Underground’s famous Piccadilly line.

The ambitious Piccadilly Line Upgrade project will modernise one of London’s busiest Underground lines, which originally opened in 1906. The work will see the introduction of new trains, increased capacity and an improved passenger experience. As part of the works, Transport for London (TfL) has – through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework – awarded contracts to VolkerFitzpatrick and Taylor Woodrow to deliver Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) services for the Cockfosters and Northfield Depots respectively.

The new depots will be crucial in supporting the operation and maintenance of 94 new trains, with the two contractors being appointed under one procurement. The swift and streamlined process has allowed TfL to quickly appoint its preferred parties to get work underway, while adhering to all the usual compliancy required for such contracts.

David Llewellyn, head of construction and infrastructure at Pagabo, said: “We are thrilled to have facilitated this important procurement for TfL, bringing together two exceptional contractors, VolkerFitzpatrick and Taylor Woodrow.

“With our extensive knowledge and expertise in compliant procurement – particularly with the upcoming Procurement Act changes – our team was able to work closely with TfL throughout to ensure a swift and smooth process adhering to procurement regulations. This allowed the procurement of VolkerFitzpatrick and Taylor Woodrow to be accelerated, putting them both in place to get ECI services underway for the respective depots as soon as possible.

“As one of Europe’s largest metropolitan transport authorities, it’s fantastic to be handling these two appointments for TfL, providing our support and experience throughout. This is just the first of many more large-scale infrastructure projects that have been procured through our civil engineering and infrastructure framework this year, including nine other projects for TfL and Places for London.”

The project for the Piccadilly Line Upgrade depots at Cockfosters and Northfields has been split into two phases procured simultaneously, with the ECI stage proceeding the detailed design and build stage. Both phases will be delivered under the NEC3 form of contract.

Paul Lilley, divisional director, rail and depots, at VolkerFitzpatrick, said: “We are delighted to be starting our first contract procured through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework by offering support to essential upgrades to the Piccadilly line’s Cockfosters Depot. Our collaboration with Pagabo, TfL, and our supply chain partners will be crucial for the successful and safe execution of this project. We look forward to sustainably modernising the Piccadilly line, ensuring it is fit for future use.”

Evangelos Maltezos, Project Director at Taylor Woodrow said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed a key role in the Piccadilly Line Upgrade, and enhancing the lives of commuters.

“We are looking forward to demonstrating our technical expertise, our capability in managing complex interfaces and fostering a collaborative approach to achieving success on the project.”

As part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade project, new facilities will be delivered to enable the operation and maintenance of the line’s new trains, which are being built by Siemens Mobility. Construction of the new facilities is expected to start in 2025. For more information, please visit https://pagabo.co.uk/

