EN:Able Futures’ secures triple victory at Construction Apprenticeship Awards

FLEXI-job apprenticeship agency EN:Able Futures continues to lead the way in supporting construction apprenticeships, rising top of the podium at last week’s Construction Apprenticeship Awards.

A division of Efficiency North Holdings, the service was named Construction Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, solidifying its reputation as a leader in nurturing the next generation of talent across the built environment sector.

To enhance its already impressive accolades, two of EN:Able Futures’ apprentices were also recognised at the ceremony. Lauren Raynor, who is hosted by Alan Wood & Partners, was awarded Level 3 Construction Apprentice of the Year, while Liam Mansbridge, hosted by Termrim Construction, won Level 4 Construction Apprentice of the Year.

These wins continue a proud tradition for the agency, as the team has previously celebrated success at the Construction Apprenticeship Awards through its apprentices, who received individual awards in 2022 and 2023.

Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures, said: “Winning Construction Apprenticeship Employer of the Year is a testament to our apprentices’ hard work, host employers, and our team’s dedication alike to deliver opportunities that translate into job-ready skills, while steering the trajectory of our sector.

“Seeing Lauren and Liam excel in their roles is what drives us to continue serving talented individuals to thrive and fast track their professional growth. Once again, we are proud to show that apprenticeships are not just an alternative path to higher education, but a powerful tool for transforming the workforce development and future of construction.”

EN:Able Futures has a proven track record in creating pathways for young people across the north of England by providing routes for development along the construction industry. To date, the agency has supported more than 500 apprentices to prepare for the workforce, providing high-quality training and steadfast support while addressing the industry’s critical skills shortage.

The construction industry continues to face a workforce gap, with 250,000 additional skilled workers required by 2027, according to the latest CITB figures. Apprenticeships like those facilitated by EN:Able Futures are key to unlocking opportunities that can address this shortfall.

In 2023 alone, only 22,310 apprenticeships were started in the construction sector, despite the growing demand for trained professionals.

EN:Able Futures has earned multiple accolades this year, to only name a few: SME Employer of the Year at the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, and Apprenticeship Employer of the Year at the Yorkshire and Humber regional apprenticeship and skills awards. The latter, organised by the Department for Education, has secured the service a place in the national finals, which will take place in London on 27 November.

These achievements reflect the agency’s commitment to excellence and success as apprenticeship delivery provider, paving the way to prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information about EN:Able Futures, visit: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/futures

