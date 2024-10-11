Glenbrook Unveils Iconic 44-Storey Residential Development in Manchester City Centre

Glenbrook has launched a public consultation for a striking 44-storey residential development in the heart of Manchester city centre, near Deansgate Train Station on Whitworth Street West.

The proposed development will feature 364 apartments spread across 44 storeys, along with over 7,750 square feet of active space on the ground, first, and second floors. Designed to respect the city’s architectural heritage, the building will incorporate a three-storey arched terracotta colonnade, creating a visually dynamic streetscape.

In addition to the residential space, the landscaping plans include new green areas, improved pedestrian routes, and better connections to surrounding communities. Proposed avenues along Cameron and Bugle Streets will provide much-needed public spaces, with well-lit, thoughtfully designed landscaping for both residents and the local community.

Commenting on the project, Daniel Roberts, Development Director at Glenbrook, said: “As a Manchester-based developer, we’re thrilled to be embarking on this landmark project in the heart of our city. The site on Whitworth Street West is a highly sustainable location, close to the cultural and leisure attractions that make Manchester so vibrant. With Whitworth Street West undergoing a transformation, Glenbrook is proud to play a key role in its revitalisation.”

Tony O’Brien, Partner at Sheppard Robson, added: “This project offers an opportunity to create high-quality homes that harmonise with the character of Whitworth Street. Our design opens up the site, introducing a new public realm at the centre of the development, helping to animate the streets and enhance connections between the city, Knott Mill, and First Street. The building’s design takes inspiration from the area’s rich history, using a local palette of materials to link the scheme with the listed railway viaduct to the south and Deansgate Station to the west.”

The public consultation is open from 9th October to 28th October, with a live event scheduled for 15th October at Home on First Street from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. The event will provide residents, businesses, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to view the plans in detail and share their thoughts.

Representatives from Glenbrook and the design team will be available to answer questions and gather feedback to ensure the development meets the needs of the community. Input from the consultation will be crucial in shaping the final planning application, which will be submitted to Manchester City Council in the coming months.

The public consultation is also accessible online at www.whitworthstreetwest.co.uk, and any enquiries during the consultation period can be directed to info@whitworthstreetwest.co.uk.

Glenbrook’s planning adviser for this project is Deloitte.

