Weston Homes and Royal London Asset Management Announce £110m Build-to-Rent Partnership at Bracknell Beeches

Weston Homes has announced a landmark forward funding partnership with Royal London Asset Management to transform the £110.1 million Bracknell Beeches site into a state-of-the-art Build-to-Rent (BTR) development. As part of the agreement, Royal London Asset Management will purchase the entire Bracknell Beeches site from Weston Homes and enter into a development contract for the construction of the project.

The Bracknell Beeches development will comprise 349 high-quality one, two, and three-bedroom apartments spread across seven buildings, with heights ranging from four to 16 storeys. Designed to offer a premium living experience, the scheme will feature a concierge service, gymnasium, communal lounge and business suite, along with outdoor terraces and landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy.

This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies, highlighting Weston Homes’ commitment to forming long-term partnerships with leading investment funds. Located less than 100 metres from Bracknell train station, the development provides easy access to London Waterloo in just over an hour, making it an attractive option for tenants seeking modern, convenient living.

Royal London Asset Management, part of the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions, and investment company, shares Weston Homes’ dedication to quality, sustainability, and long-term community investment. This alignment of values underpins the partnership, ensuring that the Bracknell Beeches development will be delivered to the highest standards while creating lasting value for both investors and residents. ProperTies, a specialised operational firm, will manage the Private Rented Sector (PRS) aspect of the development.

Bob Weston, Chairman and Chief Executive of Weston Homes, commented: “We are thrilled to secure our first major forward funding deal with Royal London Asset Management, one of the UK’s most respected investment managers. This project reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional developments that cater to the evolving needs of modern living. We look forward to building a lasting partnership with Royal London and contributing to the future of Bracknell’s residential landscape.”

Mark Evans, Head of Property and Commercial Development at Royal London Asset Management, added: “Our collaboration with Weston Homes on the Bracknell Beeches project aligns with our strategy to expand our portfolio in the residential sector, providing our investors with strong, sustainable rental income. We are excited to see this development take shape and contribute to the growth of Bracknell’s community.”

The Bracknell Beeches project is expected to set a new benchmark for Build-to-Rent schemes in the UK, combining innovative design and first-class amenities in a highly connected location. Weston Homes remains open to future long-term partnerships across their wider portfolio.

