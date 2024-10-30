Graham Secures £80m Contract for Alkerden Academy in Ebbsfleet Garden City

John Graham Construction has been confirmed as the main contractor for the development of the £80m Alkerden Academy, a significant addition to the Ebbsfleet Garden City in Kent. Set on an 11-hectare site within the Whitecliffe Eastern Quarry Development, Alkerden Academy will provide more than 2,200 primary and secondary school places, making it one of the largest educational facilities in Kent.

The campus will feature a five-storey secondary school with an eight-form entry and a two-storey primary school with a two-form entry. Designed to benefit both students and the local community, the development will include a community sports hall, extensive sports pitches, parking facilities, and access roads. Construction has already begun, with completion expected by July 2026.

Graham’s client for this project, Eastern Quarry Limited (EQL), is a Henley Camland LLP venture—a partnership between Henley Investment Management and Camland Developments. Commenting on the project, Ian Rickwood, Chief Executive of Henley Investment Management, emphasised Alkerden Academy’s role as both an educational hub and a community sports facility. “This academy is central to our plans for Whitecliffe, where we are laying vital infrastructure to support both current and future residents in the community of 6,250 homes in Ebbsfleet Garden City,” he said.

Pat O’Hare, Regional Director for Graham, highlighted the academy’s role within the Whitecliffe project, underscoring the positive impact it will have on local education and recreational opportunities. “Alkerden Academy is a cornerstone of the Whitecliffe development, and we’re proud to bring such a valuable resource to the Ebbsfleet Valley. Our team is committed to achieving the highest standards in sustainability and creating an inspiring environment for students and residents alike,” he added.

The Alkerden Village area within Whitecliffe is set to offer around 1,700 new homes, along with a market centre featuring amenities such as a supermarket, gym, and Alkerden Academy itself. As the master developer of Whitecliffe, Henley Camland is transforming the 267-hectare former quarry site into three distinct villages—Alkerden, Ashmere, and Castle Hill—each contributing to the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City vision.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals