Clegg Construction completes £13m expansion project at Carlton le Willows Academy, Nottingham

Contractor Clegg Construction has completed a £13m expansion project at Carlton le Willows Academy which has created new space and improved learning environments.

The first phase of the development at the school in Gedling, Nottingham, involved building South Block – a new two-storey building to provide a state-of-the-art performance space, dining hall, 20 new classrooms, office space and a new main reception which has united the previously split site by linking the East and West buildings.

Designed by Welham Architects, South Block has recently been highly commended in the regional LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards.

Now the second part of the improvements – extensive alterations and refurbishment in various parts of the existing school, including the conversion of the previous dining area and assembly hall into additional teaching space – has also been completed.

It marks the fourth project Clegg Construction has undertaken in partnership with the academy.

Ross Crowcroft, pre-construction director at Clegg Construction, said: “Clegg Construction has had a long relationship with Carlton le Willows Academy, supporting the school in a number of improvement projects.

“We are delighted to have completed these latest two schemes, which provide additional first-class facilities for those already at the school, as well as allowing the school to expand the number of places it can offer to youngsters in the nearby community.

“As a Nottingham-based company, Clegg Construction takes particular pride in helping to improve the local education infrastructure and delivering facilities that will benefit future generations.”

South Block created capacity for a further 300 extra students at Carlton le Willows Academy to meet increasing local demand for school places.

It features a range of smart technology to ensure long-term sustainability, including optimising natural light and using low-energy lighting throughout the building, natural ventilation and cooling, and underfloor heating.

As well as the new extension, the project involved the creation of a new car park for just under 100 cars, along with infrastructure for electric charging points. A sustainable drainage solution has also been installed as part of the groundworks, which included an attenuation tank aimed at avoiding any extra burden on the existing public sewers caused by rainwater.

Other members of the project team included local businesses: GNA Surveyors, Moran Structural Consultants and Integrated Energy Building Services (IEBS).

The development has been funded by Nottinghamshire County Council.

During the construction and renovation periods, Clegg Construction took part in a careers fair during the summer term to help students at Carlton le Willows Academy understand more about careers available in the construction industry.

The company has a long track record of delivering award-winning educational projects across primary and secondary schools, colleges, sixth form facilities and universities and has worked with Carlton le Willows since 2005 to create science labs, a resource centre, a music and drama extension, refurbish a library building, and build a Sixth Form centre complete with an ICT room and two teaching rooms.

Education schemes currently being delivered by Clegg Construction include the £9.6m Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College – which is set to hand over early next year – as well as the £8.8m Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange at West Nottinghamshire College, which is due for completion next summer.

