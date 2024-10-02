Historic East London filter beds restored via civil engineering specialists

BOOSTING biodiversity efforts, work has completed to restore the wetlands area of Middlesex Filter Beds in Lee Valley Regional Park, decades after the former water supply system was abandoned.

The maintenance and restoration project, which is a short distance from London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, has seen a new biofuel generator installed alongside new pumps and control equipment, helping reinstate the water supply to the filter beds, which have origins dating back to the 1800s.

A range of measures have also been developed to deter thieves and secure the site’s safety, including the design of a custom welded steel cage, reinforced with mesh plate, to house the new generator. The fenced compound will also be fitted with extra tree planting around the edge of the site to protect the restored filter beds.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard was behind the scheme, operating through Perfect Circle and appointed via the SCAPE BECS Framework to provide civil engineering services and work closely with contractor Neilcott to reinvigorate the wetlands habitat.

Paul Cannaby, director of civil engineering at Pick Everard, said: “This has been an extremely rewarding project to work on, creating a wetlands ecosystem that has huge benefits for the local wildlife and surrounding area.

“Through close liaison with Lee Valley Regional Park Authority and community action groups, we’ve been able to maintain the historical integrity of the site, which was a key objective for the client in meeting a successful delivery programme.

“The scheme has also allowed us to create a green space for the local community to enjoy, so dog walkers, runners and other members of the community can feel the benefits too. We’ll be continuing to collaborate with local stakeholders and Lee Valley Regional Park Authority to ensure the long-term viability of this area and see it returned to its former glory.”

Having been built in the 1800s in response to the London cholera outbreaks, Middlesex’s Filter Beds cleaned the city’s water supplies but were eventually closed and abandoned as a new treatment facility took their place. Under the stewardship of Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, a new pump, powered by a generator was later installed, but after multiple thefts of equipment the system fell into disrepair.

Paul Roper, head of projects at Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, said: “This has been a long running and complex project which initially seemed to offer more hurdles than solutions. However, Pick Everard came up with this interim solution whilst we still seek to route a permanent electricity supply to the site. The Park is delighted that we can now bring water and the biodiversity back to the filter beds for all to enjoy.”

Pick Everard will be examining the available options to secure a permanent power supply to the site, and once the water supply system is reinstated, the area will be monitored by park rangers to ensure water levels are maintained at the correct depth.

