BarhaleEnpure to deliver vital P-removal schemes near Barnsley and York

Yorkshire Water has appointed BarhaleEnpure JV to deliver two key projects as part of its £500M investment in phosphorus removal under the Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP).

At Ingbirchworth Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW), near Barnsley in South Yorkshire, BarhaleEnpure will construct a single point ferric dosing kiosk and chemical storage facility while at Pocklington WwTW in North Yorkshire, the joint venture will be introducing ferric dosing alongside wider measures including the replacement of the existing stormwater tank.

BarhaleEnpure will also be carrying out M&E upgrades across the Pocklington site and refurbishing six redundant sand filters and associated equipment.

Many cleaning chemicals, such as washing up liquid and shampoo, routinely contain small quantities of phosphorous and it can enter the water system wherever these products are used. Phosphorous is also used in fertilisers and can enter water courses after running off agricultural fields.

The project aims to reduce total phosphorus (annual average) from 1 mg/1 to 0.25 mg/l to improve overall water quality.

Barhale contract manager Nick Smith explained that while re-engineering the existing storm tank at Pocklington had been explored, Barhale and Yorkshire Water teams had concluded that replacement would offer the best P-removal solution.

“We originally planned to resize the current storm tank structures, rather than knocking them down and building new, to accelerate the build programme,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this wasn’t possible, and therefore we will need to replace the old tank.

“The upgrades at Ingbirchworth and Pocklington will introduce modern dosing capabilities, improve the quality of water in our rivers and strengthen network resilience. We look forward to working closely with Yorkshire Water to complete these two important projects.”

Work is expected to complete in spring 2025.

