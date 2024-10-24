Hortons to deliver c.200,000 sq ft industrial redevelopment in Corby

Independent property company, Hortons, has secured planning consent for the redevelopment of a vacant warehouse unit in the UK’s logistics ‘golden triangle’.



The project will deliver more than 200,000 sq ft of premium warehouse/logistics accommodation at Saxon Park off Saxon Way West, in Corby.



Hortons will extensively redevelop a single existing building to create two new units, known as Saxon 79 and Saxon 129, which will comprise 78,500 sq ft and 129,300 sq ft respectively.



The new units will be refurbished to a high quality specification, and will include secure yard space, integral first floor offices and a power supply of up to 1 MVA, with the ability to increase capacity. Environmental sustainability lies at the heart of the refurbishment, with features such as LED lighting, PV roof panelling and EV charging stations. Both units will target an EPC A+ rating.



Hortons acquired Saxon Park in 2023 and has since completed the comprehensive upgrade of Saxon 58, a 58,350 sq ft warehouse/logistics unit, which was pre-let to Russell & Bromley.



Saxon 79 and Saxon 129 are expected to be available for occupation from Q3 2025.



James Slater of Hortons said: “We are investing in a full scale redevelopment programme to create two new high specification warehouse/logistics units, offering enhanced power and sustainability. The project is one of a series of developments we are undertaking at Saxon Park. It will provide occupiers with grade A accommodation in an established and sought after industrial location.”



Saxon Park lies on Oakley Hay Industrial Estate, four miles southwest of Corby town centre and five miles north of Kettering. It benefits from excellent road accessibility via the A6003 and A14, providing links to the M1/M6 and A1/M11.



For more information please contact DTRE and TDB Real Estate.

CGIs of Saxon 79 and Saxon 129, two new warehouse/logistics units at Saxon Park in Corby, which are being redeveloped by Hortons (pictured – SAXON 129)

