Kerakoll Group Expands UK Operations with New Sustainable Facility in Preston

Kerakoll Group has taken a major step in its UK and Northern European expansion by acquiring a 40,000-square-metre plot of land in Preston, Lancashire, at the APTUS development. The international leader in sustainable building materials plans to construct a 145,000 sq ft production and distribution facility on the site, with construction set to begin in late 2024. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2026.

This expansion will see Kerakoll double its UK production capacity by 2028, meeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly building solutions in the region. The new facility will not only support the company’s growth in sustainable materials but also lead to a 30% increase in its UK workforce. This will be Kerakoll’s second UK site, complementing its existing production facility in Leyland, and marks the company’s twentieth site globally.

Sustainability is central to Kerakoll’s mission, and the Preston facility will showcase the latest in green technologies. These include photovoltaic panels generating 245 kWh per day, and a state-of-the-art rainwater recycling system. The company is also targeting a “Very Good” or higher BREEAM rating, ensuring the facility meets top environmental performance standards.

To further strengthen its leadership, Carl Gardner has been appointed General Manager UK and Director for the UK, Nordics, and the Netherlands. With Kerakoll’s UK turnover reaching £40 million in 2023, this new development underlines the company’s commitment to its international growth and continued investment in sustainable building materials.

The new Preston facility will play a pivotal role in Kerakoll’s strategic vision for the future, reinforcing its position as a global leader in eco-friendly construction solutions.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals