Ideal Heating Commercial boilers deliver energy efficient heating for Hull Maritime Museum

Two Imax Xtra 2 240kW Ideal Heating Commercial condensing boilers have been installed at Hull Maritime Museum as part of a major restoration project to the Grade 2* listed building.

Dating back to 1871 when the building was Hull’s Dock Offices, the Hull Maritime Museum has been in operation since 1975 and had been heated by the same cast iron section boiler for the last 30 years. The boiler had not only outlived its natural working lifespan, but was also energy inefficient. With building services being replaced and updated throughout the museum as part of a restoration project that began in 2020, the old boiler has now been replaced by two Imax Xtra 2 240kW boilers installed in cascade on a prefabricated header kit.

The Imax Xtra 2 range of floor standing condensing boilers from Ideal Heating Commercial provide up to 97.7% full load efficiency and up to 108.2% part load efficiency, and have a high 5:1 turndown, making them highly energy efficient. Installing the boilers in cascade, as at Hull Maritime Museum, makes for an even more energy efficient solution as they have a higher modulation ratio than a single larger boiler, so there is less need for each individual boiler to cycle on and off to meet changing demands for heating over a day. Up to four Imax Xtra 2 boilers can be installed in a cascade for an output up to 1120kW

Imax Xtra 2 boilers can operate at up to 30°C ΔT, and five of the six models – including the 240kW – operate at 26mg/kWh on natural gas. As with all Ideal Heating Commercial boilers, they are built to last and feature a robust cast aluminium silicon alloy heat exchanger. Imax Xtra 2 boilers are also highly compact with a small footprint to fit through standard doorways.

All these factors played an important role in the specification of the new boilers, but a further factor which sealed the deal for the client was that Imax Xtra 2 boilers are proudly manufactured in Hull!

The heating contractor on this project, family-owned HF Brown & Son Ltd. that has been in business since 1947, is a long-standing Ideal Heating Commercial customer, who has used the company’s full range of boilers extensively. Managing Director Nick Brown is satisfied with this latest installation: “The whole install appears to be working well and the boilers were an ease to install. The service and support from Ideal Heating was very good as usual.”

Hull Maritime Museum is expected to reopen in 2026.

For more information on Ideal Heating Commercial, visit https://www.idealcommercialheating.co.uk/.

