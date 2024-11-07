New CIBSE approved CPD from Ideal Heating Commercial explains heat pump refrigerant types

Ideal Heating Commercial has released a new CIBSE approved CPD: Understanding refrigerants & how they affect the choice of commercial heat pumps. It addresses both synthetic and natural refrigerants, and provides valuable advice for customers seeking the most energy efficient commercial heat pump.
A concise CPD, ideal for a lunchtime session, it opens with a brief introduction to heat pumps and how they operate, including the refrigerant cycle and key principles such as co-efficient of performance (COP) and global warming potential (GWP). It then proceeds to explain the different refrigerant types (synthetic and natural) and their key features, and the factors to take into account when designing an efficient heating system using the different refrigerants. The CPD also addresses decarbonisation in the heating sector and refrigerant phase-down, and closes by touching on the future of refrigerants.
The new ‘Understanding refrigerants & how they affect the choice of commercial heat pumps’ CPD was officially launched at the BESA Annual Conference on 17th October, where it was presented by Ideal Heating Commercial Head of Specification Richard Brown.
The new CPD has been introduced to raise awareness of refrigerant types, following the recent expansion of Ideal Heating Commercial’s ECOMOD range of commercial heat pumps to include natural refrigerant models for the first time. ECOMOD heat pumps are now available with R32 refrigerant, and with natural refrigerants R290 (ECOMOD 290HT) and R744 (ECOMOD CO2) which are capable of delivering high temperatures while providing ultra-low GWPs.
This latest CPD joins Ideal Heating Commercial’s expanding collection, which covers the latest industry developments and provide advice of new ways to add value, performance and efficiency to customer projects. Further CPDs address low carbon systems, heat networks and heat interface units, plant room surveys, and boiler heat exchanger materials. For more information on any of Ideal Heating Commercial’s CPD, and to book a place, go to https://idealcommercialboilers.com/cpd-courses. CPDs are delivered by Ideal Heating Commercial’s specification team managers either online or in person nationwide.
