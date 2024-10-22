INCA appoints Alsecco’s Mark Weaver as new chairperson

The Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) has named Alsecco’s Northern Regional Manager Mark Weaver as its new chairperson.

In his position at the helm of the leading trade association for the external wall insulation industry in the UK, Mark will champion the sector, raising awareness of its work and ensuring it has representation on trade bodies and government groups.

Having previously served as vice chair, Mark was officially voted in as chair at the association’s Annual General Meeting.

As a not-for-profit organisation, INCA is dedicated to promoting high standards, best practice and innovation in the external wall insulation sector. The association plays a crucial role in supporting its members and advancing the industry through technical guidance, training and advocacy.

Mark Weaver brings a wealth of experience to the role of INCA chair having worked across the industry for three decades. As the Northern Regional Manager at Alsecco UK, Mark works with developers and contractors across the north and midlands regions in the specification of brick slip and render finished external wall insulation systems offering expert support.

He said: “INCA is a great organisation creating a united approach to key issues and opportunities within the external wall insulation (EWI) sector, looking after the interests of both manufacturer and contractor members.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the excellent work INCA has been doing and promoting awareness of how members can support the Building Safety Act and the importance of early engagement right across the supply chain.

“By fostering collaboration between INCA members and stakeholders, and continuing to increase membership, we can drive the innovation and best practices that will shape the future of external wall insulation in the UK. At the same time, we will protect and grow the interests of all our members and the EWI industry at large, by continuing to lobby the Government on the best strategy to insulate the UK’s buildings.”

INCA and Alsecco UK, a leading manufacturer and supplier of external wall insulation systems, have a long-standing relationship. INCA and its members remain committed to addressing challenges and opportunities for the construction industry, particularly in the areas of energy efficiency and building safety.

Under Mark Weaver’s leadership, the association is poised to continue its vital work in shaping the future of the external wall insulation industry in the UK.

