Russ MacMillan Appointed to Lead Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority

Russ MacMillan was announced this week as the new Chief Executive of the Delivery Authority, which helps design and deliver the Restoration and Renewal Programme for the Palace of Westminster restoration and related works on behalf of both Houses of Parliament.

He will lead the team of architects, engineers, project managers and specialist contractors who will help shape the future direction of the restoration work for the Houses of Parliament.

Russ has a successful track record leading major programmes in the defence, transport and early-stage technology sectors. Russ is currently Director for Rail Infrastructure North and West at the Department for Transport where he is responsible for a £20bn portfolio of capital investment across Wales and the North and West of England. Russ has many years of experience across a range of product related, commercial, and business transformation programmes in both the public and private sectors.

The appointment was made by the Delivery Authority Chair Mike Brown CBE MVO after a competitive recruitment process.

Mike Brown CBE MVO, Chair of the Delivery Authority, said: “Following a competitive recruitment process I am delighted that Russ will be joining the Delivery Authority as our new Chief Executive.

“As we move into the next year, the Delivery Authority has important work to deliver. We will continue to work closely with Parliament to further develop two of the three options outlined in the Strategic Case for the Restoration and Renewal (R&R) Programme.

“Our focus is also on progressing plans for early works to ensure that the benefits from R&R can be delivered as quickly as possible, and continuing building surveys and investigations to increase further our understanding of the Palace.

“Russ brings a wealth of experience in managing major programmes and will ensure the Delivery Authority continues to build on the progress made so far.”

The Clerk of the House of Commons Tom Goldsmith, and Clerk of the Parliaments Simon Burton, who are members of the R&R Client Board and Programme Board, said: “We are delighted that Russ is bringing his many years of experience to this important role as we move towards costed proposals for R&R coming to both Houses next year for a decision.”

Russ MacMillan, said of his appointment: “I am delighted to be joining the Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority at such a crucial time as it further develops two of the three proposals for restoration of the Palace in a way which will benefit the whole of the UK.

“I am excited to be working with talented colleagues from across the Delivery Authority and Parliament to build on their significant progress and to support decision making on how best to renew this unique and internationally recognised building.”

Tanya Coff, Chief Financial Officer, is acting as interim CEO until Russ takes up the post in mid-February 2025. She has been leading the Delivery Authority since the departure of previous CEO David Goldstone CBE in August 2024.

The Delivery Authority is developing two options to deliver the Palace of Westminster restoration – a full decant option and a continued presence option – and Parliament’s Strategic Estates team are developing a third option – Enhanced Maintenance and Improvement – to deliver the works through the R&R Programme.

Option 1: Full decant – Both Houses leave the Palace and relocate nearby on a temporary basis while the majority of the works are completed.

Option 2: Continued presence – A continued presence of the House of Commons Chamber and essential support functions in the Palace throughout the works. Temporary relocation of the House of Lords and other House of Commons functions.

Option 3: Enhanced maintenance and improvement – Enhanced maintenance and improvement of the Palace delivered as part of a rolling, sequenced, programme of works. Some relocation will be required depending on the work.

Costed proposals for the three options are expected to be ready for presentation to both Houses of Parliament before the end of 2025.

