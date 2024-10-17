Legal & General Secures Planning for £750m Sustainable Data Centre in Newham

Legal & General (L&G), alongside digital infrastructure investment firm Goldacre and development partner sineQN, has received planning approval for a £750 million hyperscale data centre in the London Borough of Newham. This significant project aims to deliver a sustainable, urban data hub, contributing an estimated £88 million to the local economy (GVA) and creating over 1,000 skilled jobs during its construction and operation phases.

The new data centre is set to attract around 500 high-growth data businesses to Newham, positioning the borough as a key player in the UK’s expanding digital infrastructure sector. The development is the latest in L&G’s ongoing commitment to regenerating Newham, having already invested over £550 million in local projects. These include high-profile developments like 14 Westfield Avenue, 5 Endeavour Square, and affordable housing schemes such as the Manor Road Quarter.

As demand for data storage and processing continues to rise, fuelled by trends like cloud migration and artificial intelligence, this project addresses the critical need for more digital infrastructure in London. The data centre will provide 80 megawatts of IT power by early 2027, with capabilities to support various data-driven workloads, including AI, in a secure and sustainable environment. Its location, just 500 metres from the London Internet Exchange (LINX), further enhances its appeal as a major hub for data traffic.

In addition to bolstering Newham’s status as a digital innovation hub, the data centre could also serve as a heat source for thousands of local homes, supporting the Council’s net-zero ambitions. The development will improve the surrounding environment, including enhancements to Bidder Street and pedestrian pathways connecting Canning Town and Stratford.

This project aligns closely with Newham Council’s vision of transforming the borough into London’s go-to destination for businesses and innovators in the data sector. The planning approval comes after extensive consultations with residents and key stakeholders.

Matteo Colombo, Managing Director of Digital Infrastructure at Legal & General, emphasised the long-term benefits of the project, stating: “This data centre signals our continued support for Newham, helping to boost productivity and bring further investment to this vibrant part of London.”

David Bloom, CEO of Goldacre, highlighted the centre’s importance in strengthening London’s role as a global leader in digital infrastructure: “This development reinforces the capital’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology.”

SineQN’s CEO, Gavan Mackenzie, added: “We are excited to deliver this next-generation, sustainable project that will positively contribute to both the local economy and the community.”

As Newham continues its transformation into a centre for digital innovation, this new data centre marks a major milestone in its journey.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals