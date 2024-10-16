RTPI welcomes Government’s investment in brownfield development but cautions against narrow focus on housing

Having long called for greater investment in the development of brownfield land, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has welcomed £68 million to turn brownfield land into new homes, as announced by the Prime Minister.

But the Institute cautioned against focusing solely on residential projects for urban brownfield sites, warning that prioritising housing could displace essential commercial, industrial, and logistics uses that are critical for sustaining local economic growth.

The Institute cautioned the last government that brownfield and previously developed land can be more difficult to develop, and is encouraged to see steps taken proactively by the Labour Government to help councils.

But any new developments would need to be of high quality and in sustainable locations, avoiding poor quality homes or poorly planned developments that people wouldn’t want to live in.

To facilitate this process, the RTPI has suggested supporting local authorities to review and update their brownfield land registers, which could be instrumental in strengthening development pipelines quickly.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI, said: “While it is encouraging to see the government driving the development of more homes on brownfield land, it will need to ensure these projects are carefully planned and maintain a high standard of design quality, while preserving essential commercial and industrial employment spaces that are vital to creating sustainable, mixed-use areas and supporting local economies.

“Funding for these sites is essential, but we must also ensure that it both enhances communities whilst stimulating economic growth.”

