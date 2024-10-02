Liverpool’s Littlewoods Building Set for Major Transformation into Film and TV Hub

Plans to transform Liverpool’s iconic former Littlewoods building into a world-class film and TV campus have been given the green light by the city’s Planning Committee. The ambitious project, led by social impact developers Capital&Centric, will revitalise the 1930s Edge Lane site, creating a vibrant hub for the UK’s creative industries.

The approved plans include restoring and repurposing the much-loved Littlewoods building, with the development featuring two state-of-the-art 20,000 sq.ft studios designed for big-budget film and TV productions. Alongside these, the site will house offices, workshops, support facilities, and an educational centre aimed at nurturing the next generation of creative talent.

This marks a significant milestone for the £17 million project, which is backed by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. With enabling works already completed, the approval now paves the way for full restoration work to begin, subject to the final funding agreements.

One of the standout features of the project will be the transformation of the building’s former canteen, housed in a barrel-vaulted hangar, into a multi-purpose cultural space. This will include five boutique cinema screens, an outdoor performance area, and a permanent food hall. The space will serve as a resource for on-site tenants but will also open to the public after hours, becoming a new cultural destination for Liverpool residents and visitors alike.

John Moffat, Joint Managing Director of Capital&Centric, hailed the approval as a landmark moment for the project and the city. He said: “This is a huge moment for Littlewoods and for Liverpool. The green light allows us to move forward with creating the ‘Hollywood of the North’. Liverpool already enjoys a global reputation as a filming hotspot, and this project will build on that, providing much-needed studio space and creating jobs for future generations. For local people, including myself, seeing this iconic building come back to life is truly special.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, echoed the excitement, saying: “The Littlewoods Project is a game-changer for the region. It preserves a key part of our heritage while driving economic growth and creating thousands of jobs in the creative sector. It cements our growing reputation as a hub for high-end productions and places us firmly on the international stage.”

Liverpool City Councillor Nick Small added: “The Littlewoods Project is set to transform Liverpool’s TV and film industry. With the approval now secured, we’re ready to work closely with Capital&Centric to ensure this scheme delivers on its full potential and takes a leading role in the city’s creative future.”

The construction of the new sound stages is expected to take around a year to complete, while the renovation of the main building will take longer due to the complexity of restoring the historic structure. When fully operational, the Littlewoods campus is anticipated to create around 4,000 full-time jobs within the region’s creative industries, further solidifying Liverpool’s status as a key player in the UK’s film and TV production landscape.

The project’s design is being overseen by renowned architects shedkm, with planners Avison Young also involved. Capital&Centric has a proven track record of restoring historic buildings across the UK, including high-profile projects such as Crusader in Manchester, Weir Mill in Stockport, and Eyewitness Works in Sheffield.

As Liverpool gears up to welcome this new creative hub, the Littlewoods Project promises to be a landmark development for both the city and the wider UK film and TV industry.

