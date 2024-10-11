Glencar reaches full height at landmark new 60,000 sq. ft Life Science R&D Facility at Chesterford Research Park

A special ceremony was held on the roof of the new Sidney Sussex building to mark the occasion and celebrate the excellent progress to date.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company recognised for its past ranking among Europe’s fastest-growing businesses, recently held a topping out ceremony at Chesterford Research Park to celebrate reaching full height on the new 60,000 sq. ft. multi-occupancy life science R&D facility, known as the Sidney Sussex Building. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the ongoing development, showcasing the great progress being made across the site.

The Sidney Sussex Building is located within the Park’s superb 250-acre landscape and is set to meet the growing demand from within the Cambridge Life Science cluster for facilities of the type.

Upon completion, the building will feature a versatile mix of ten individual R&D suites within its multi-occupancy design. Intended to enable existing occupiers to grow whilst also attracting new names to the Park community, the Sidney Sussex Building will offer flexible suites ranging from 2,226 sq ft to 8,409 sq ft within a beautifully landscaped setting.

Designed by architect BCR Infinity Architects, the building allows for the combination of spaces to accommodate larger requirements. Each fully fitted suite will comprise wet laboratory space with benching, sinks and fitted fume hoods, as well as heating and cooling systems, with separate open plan office areas. Storage rooms and shower facilities also feature, all centred around a communal, light-filled atrium with a dedicated reception area.

Sustainability is at the core of the design, with renewable energy sources, efficient structural uses, and daylighting strategies to minimise carbon emissions. Ecological enhancements will include significant tree planting, bird and bat boxes, and a new pond, promoting biodiversity and offering green spaces for occupiers.

The project is anticipated to be complete by October 2025.

Speaking about the project and key milestone reached, Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “It is a testament to the hard work and specialised expertise of our Life Sciences team that we have reached full height, and we are delighted to have achieved this important milestone. Once completed, this 60,000 sq. ft, three-storey multi-occupancy building will directly address the growing demand for laboratory space within the Cambridge cluster and the wider Golden Triangle.

“As Glencar’s third Life Science project, this development is a significant addition to our portfolio and further showcases our expanding expertise in this sector. We look forward to following the project’s progress and the key milestones that lie ahead. I would also like to extend our gratitude to the entire project team and our partners for their invaluable contributions to this achievement.”

