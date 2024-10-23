London Stadium to Become One of the World’s Greenest Venues with New Solar Roof

Construction Begins on £4.35m Solar Membrane at London Stadium

Work has commenced on a cutting-edge solar membrane that will transform London Stadium, home to West Ham United, into one of the world’s most eco-friendly sports and entertainment venues. The ambitious £4.35 million project has now received planning approval, with construction set to begin imminently.

The solar scheme, first revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), will see 6,500 square metres of solar panels installed across the roof. The installation is expected to reduce the stadium’s carbon emissions by over 200 tonnes annually, while generating enough energy to power all major events held at the venue.

The project has been supported by Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, who contributed £45,000 towards a feasibility study through the mayor’s Green Finance Fund, which also provided a loan for the solar installation. The initiative was granted planning permission on 24th September 2023 and is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The solar membrane is projected to generate around 850,000 kWh of electricity per year – enough to power 20 football matches, four concerts, two Major League Baseball (MLB) games, and one international athletics event. This renewable energy is estimated to save the stadium up to £350,000 annually in energy costs.

Given the stadium’s existing lightweight roof structure, the solar membrane is designed to be lightweight while ensuring maximum energy generation and compliance with fire regulations. Once completed, it will start generating electricity immediately.

Mete Coban, London’s Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, hailed the project as a “game changer”, saying:

“These solar panels will transform the London Stadium into one of the world’s greenest venues, reducing its energy consumption and running costs. The mayor’s Green Finance Fund is a fantastic opportunity for public sector bodies to lower their carbon footprint, and we encourage more organisations to take advantage of this funding.”

Graham Gilmore, Chief Executive of LS185, the stadium’s operator, echoed the sentiment:

“We are committed to becoming one of the most sustainable live event venues globally. This significant investment will not only cut our energy costs but, more importantly, reduce our carbon footprint. We’re proud to lead the way in tackling climate change, powering our concerts and events with energy generated right here on site.”

With the solar membrane set to be completed in 2025, London Stadium is set to be a pioneer in the movement towards greener, more sustainable large-scale venues, paving the way for future innovations across the global sports and entertainment industry.

