Imbiba to Launch 65,000 sq ft Hotel and Venue Hub in Canary Wharf

Leisure investor Imbiba has struck a deal with Canary Wharf Group (CWG) to open an impressive 65,000 sq ft development at 12 Bank Street. The new venue, set to open in 2025, will feature a 78-bedroom House of Gods hotel, the vibrant Amazing Grace music venue, a rooftop bar with stunning views over Eden Dock, and a new event space operated by Camm & Hooper.

The Eden Dock itself has been designed as a lush urban oasis, offering access to the water and promoting green spaces to enhance biodiversity within the Canary Wharf area.

Stuart Fyfe, Managing Director of Retail, Leisure, and Hospitality at CWG, said, “Imbiba will deliver a spectacular new 65,000 sq ft hospitality and leisure venue at Canary Wharf. Their line-up of world-class brands will further enhance evening entertainment, event venues, and bring another hotel to the Wharf. We are continually elevating the offer at Canary Wharf across retail, leisure, and hospitality, curating a thriving seven-day destination for workers, residents, and visitors alike. Visitor numbers are at an all-time high, up 7.5% year-to-date, with 67.2 million visitors in 2023, and we’re seeing strong demand across our retail, leisure, and hospitality spaces with 97% occupancy.”

Kieran Sherlock, Partner and Property Director at Imbiba, added, “Imbiba has a long-standing and successful partnership with CWG, and this investment builds on that foundation. Canary Wharf is transforming into a world-class destination for hospitality and leisure, and we’re excited to bring our cutting-edge concepts to this remarkable building in the heart of the area.”

Imbiba boasts over 25 years of investment and operational experience, with a portfolio that includes Farmer J, Pizza Pilgrims, F1 Arcade, 1Rebel, Little Houses Group, Clays, and House of Gods. This new venture is set to further cement Canary Wharf as a leading destination for leisure and entertainment in London.

