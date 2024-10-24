Milton Park scoops national award for green innovation

Milton Park has been named as one of the country’s most sustainable innovation communities, thanks to its initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and maximise biodiversity.

The Environmental Sustainability Award, presented at the United Kingdom Science Park Association’s (UKSPA) 40th anniversary conference, celebrates the Park’s efforts to create a culture of sustainability across its 300-acre campus.

The UKSPA award, presented by renowned physicist and author Jim Al-Khalili, highlighted a range of initiatives introduced by Milton Park, many of which originated from its Greener Workplace Forum (GWPF). The GWPF is an independent group of 85 members, comprising 41 occupiers, who convene to share best practice and raise awareness of existing green initiatives around energy use, recycling and travel.

In selecting Milton Park, the judges highlighted the progress made in reducing its single occupancy vehicle use by nearly a third since 2018. As a result, over half of commutes to Milton Park are made through sustainable transport options, supported by initiatives such as the £20 subsidised bus pass scheme for employees living locally, leading to bus usage increasing from 8% in 2018 to 27% in 2023.

Highlighted in the award win was Milton Park’s contribution as a test-bed location for the UK’s first fully electric, autonomous bus trial, providing evidence of the Park becoming a ‘living lab’ and demonstrating how effective collaboration can propel innovation.

The award also acknowledged Milton Park’s work in biodiversity, its zero-to-landfill waste management policy and other green initiatives, which include reducing waste and emissions from science companies, new electric vehicle charging points and improved cycle paths.

Additionally, the Milton Park team is actively engaged with the surrounding community, including local schools and charities, to drive greater awareness towards an inclusive transition to net zero. Explore Milton Park, its schools’ engagement programme, has benefitted over 1,500 local children and, as a founder member of the Didcot Powerhouse Fund, Milton Park has helped to raise over £300K for local charities since 2021.

Commenting on the award, Veronica Reynolds, Sustainability and Community Manager at Milton Park, said: “We’re delighted to receive the award, recognising how the Milton Park innovation community is working together to tackle some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

“Whether making our buildings more environmentally friendly, encouraging greener travel or creating nature-rich spaces, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. The award provides a timely reminder that greener growth is not only possible, but an exciting opportunity for the science park community to work collaboratively to secure a better future for our planet.”

For more information on Milton Park and sustainability, please visit: https://www.miltonpark.co.uk/sustainability

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals