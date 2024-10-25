Akela Ground Engineering achieves NHBC Accepts certification for innovative precast foundation system

Leading engineering specialist, Akela Ground Engineering, part of Akela Group, has achieved NHBC Accepts certification for its precast foundation system, ABeam.

Launched earlier this year, ABeam features a special mechanical pinned joint, allowing for prefabricated ground beams to be installed in a matter of hours, offering housebuilders an exciting new and sustainable alternative to ground beam installation.

By combining precise off-site fabrication, alignment and interlocking sections with secure fastening, this joint design ensures a robust, reliable and efficient way to connect precast ground beams.

Following significant investment, including the creation of a state-of-the-art fabrication facility at Akela’s headquarters near Glasgow, ABeam has been specifically designed to offer housebuilders greater efficiencies in delivery of new homes.

NHBC Accepts enables a more efficient assessment of a home for warranty and reduces the risk to the builder of delays in their project.

Jermaine Medina, Accepts Technical Operations Manager at NHBC: “As the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, we’re pleased to welcome Akela Ground Engineering to NHBC Accepts with its ABeam pre-cast ground beam system. Systems with NHBC Accepts certification give developers faith and confidence in the quality of the products they are building with.”

Will Payne, Manager Director at Akela Ground Engineering, said: “Our new ABeam precast system offers significant advantages in terms of construction install, performance and overall project quality. Designed and manufactured at our purpose-built facility at Thornliebank, near Glasgow, our expert team has the capability to fabricate the product in a controlled environment to ensure quality and production output.

“We are proud to have achieved NHBC Accepts certification and believe this is a testament to the quality and expertise employed to deliver a robust and industry-leading pre-cast product.”

For further information on NHBC Accepts or to view our accepted systems, please visit www.nhbc.co.uk/accepts

