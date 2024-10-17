NIBE partners with Ziegler to enhance its delivery

NIBE Energy Systems, Europe’s leading heat pump manufacturer, has enhanced its UK delivery service by partnering with the Ziegler Group, a global logistics provider that shares NIBE’s ethos of maintaining a human, customer-focused and sustainable approach at the core if its operations.

NIBE deliveries now come from Ziegler’s brand-new state-of-the-art distribution centre in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex. The move to Ziegler is part of NIBE’s general growth strategy, and broadened routes to market, which also includes direct to merchant.

As NIBE is solely focused on renewable technologies, reducing carbon footprints for its customers and within its own operations, Ziegler is a good fit, committed to improving sustainability, through a range of measures, including a move to zero emissions vehicles, reducing CO2, and the use of digital supply chain management solutions to improve efficiency and productivity.

Paul Smith, MD for NIBE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ziegler, the company has a proven track-record of reliability and success, and shares core values with NIBE. Ensuring the safe and ‘on time’ passage of our heat pumps and supporting equipment is essential to business growth and the satisfaction of our customers. As NIBE expands its offering and routes to market, we feel confident that Ziegler is the right delivery service provider to support our evolving requirements.”

“Despite its size, the Ziegler Group is committed to a ‘family-run’ approach, with its numerous locations allowing the company to provide a local service, with great responsiveness and flexibility. This mirrors NIBE’s own values – we’re a global business with region specific operations; something we feel is essential to building customer relationships and providing the best possible service.”

Logistics Manager, Darrell Noble from Ziegler, said: “Ziegler are thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with NIBE, a market leader in sustainable energy solutions. We will proudly manage NIBE’s UK supply chain, ensuring swift and efficient delivery of their innovative products to customers. It illustrates Ziegler’s progression and growth within the industry with a focus on contributing towards driving the NIBE brand forward. We’re also delighted to be partnering with a sustainability focused business, reflected in our own efforts in supporting environmental change.”

The process of ordering from NIBE won’t change, orders should be placed through its Installer Care team.

www.nibe.co.uk

