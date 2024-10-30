Osprey Charging Network reaches landmark 100th rapid charging station in Wales

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network, has reached a significant milestone with the opening of its 100th rapid charging station in Wales. The new hub at Capital Shopping Park in Cardiff features 10 charging bays equipped with state-of-the-art charge points compatible with every electric vehicle (EV) model on the market today.

The Cardiff Shopping Park hub provides a variety of charging options for EV owners. With eight 300kW DC chargers, drivers can add up to 100 miles of range in just 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle and battery capacity. For those planning a longer visit, two slower AC chargers are also available.

Osprey Charging now operates the largest number of rapid charge points in Wales, with over 100 in operation. In 2024 so far, the company has installed more than 40 new rapid and ultra-rapid charge points in the region, contributing to better air quality, lower noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

This Capital Shopping Park hub reflects Osprey’s ongoing commitment to expanding Wales’ EV infrastructure. With simple payment options that include contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments, as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards, this new installation arrives in south Wales just weeks after Osprey opened a hub in the north of the country at Billy Jeans Café in Holywell. Two more rapid charging hubs are also set for launch before the end of the year, underscoring Osprey’s rapid expansion throughout Wales.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of Wales’ EV transition,” said Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging. “With over 1,200 charging bays across the UK, including more than 100 charge points in Wales, the opening of our Capital Shopping Park hub in Cardiff is an important step in our mission to provide reliable and accessible rapid charging for all drivers wherever they live. This hub not only helps meet the immediate needs of those with EVs but also plays a crucial role in our broader commitment to building a future-proof network across the UK.”

Osprey has a long-standing history of supporting the growth of EV infrastructure in Wales. In 2020, the company partnered with Cardiff Council to install 12 rapid charging stations in Cardiff city centre, marking a pivotal moment in their commitment to regional development. Osprey’s continued investment in the region will ensure that more areas have access to high-quality charging facilities as the country works towards the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.

All of Osprey’s charging stations, including those at Capital Shopping Park, are powered by 100% renewable energy. By funding the installation and continuing to oversee the operation and maintenance of the chargers, Osprey ensures charge point reliability for all EV drivers. As a multi-award-winning network, Osprey has been recognized as a Zap-Map ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fourth consecutive year, with its locations consistently rated highly for safety and accessibility by the independent inspection body ChargeSafe.

