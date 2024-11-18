Algeco UK provides distinctive modular building for GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt in Stevenage

Algeco UK has completed one of its most distinctive buildings ever for a UK client, having put the finishing touches to a two-floor GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt® with retail and coffee outlet in a structure with four curved sides in Stevenage.

The building has been completed in just 11 weeks by Algeco UK on behalf of GRIDSERVE, which was looking for a building to sit alongside electric vehicle chargers at Knebworth Estate, Stevenage just off the A1 – which was identified as a critical location for volume electric car users.

There is no shortage of available charging stations on the site, hosting 30 EV charging bays, including 24 High Power bays with up to 360kW of power – some of the fastest chargers publicly available today, capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The ground floor of the building has 4,247 sq. ft. of space, and features a grocery retail outlet and coffee shop to keep drivers busy while their cars are charging. There’s enough space for 30 vehicles including two accessible spaces and two parent-and-child spaces.

Level two of the building, with 4,236 sq. ft. of space, contains an EV experience area and airport-style lounge.

Algeco UK is a leading provider of permanent modular buildings, temporary accommodation and storage containers delivering construction expertise to diverse sectors including retail, commercial, industrial, education, health, defence and justice, and many more.

GRIDSERVE is best known for opening the UK’s first Electric Forecourt® in Braintree in 2020 and has since opened Electric Forecourts® in Norwich and London Gatwick Airport.

The structure created for GRIDSERVE in Stevenage is based on Algeco’s IBEX modular unit and built at its Carnaby factory. However this is the first of its type for any client with all four sides being curved.

Paul Beard, Senior Design Manager for Algeco UK, explained the curved sides of the building created new challenges as it tested the tolerance of the steel used, before finding a solution to ensure it was as strong as the rest of the structure.

He said: “The curves to all four sides of the building pose many challenges with tolerances experienced while curving the hot-rolled frames at temperatures exceeding 500 degrees. The external cladding also has to be millimetre perfect to achieve the desired aesthetics.”

Julian Foster, Chief Operating Officer at GRIDSERVE said: “Being able to deliver reliable charging quickly and efficiently helps us on our mission to give drivers the confidence to switch to EV.

“However building an Electric Forecourt® is not just about infrastructure; it’s about paving the way for a sustainable future. This project demonstrates our commitment to innovation, net zero energy, and a greener world for generations to come.

