Promat launches new CPD on protecting structural steel from fire risk

Passive fire protection specialist Promat has launched a new CPD to support confident specification of systems to protect structural steel from fire.

Recognising the need for early, accurate specification of life critical safety systems in line with the Building Safety Act, the CPD covers a range of applications of passive fire protection for structural steel.

This includes detailing common issues and highlighting the importance of built-in fire protection systems in protecting the structural integrity of steel from the effects of fire.

As a leading manufacturer of structural steel fire protection systems, Promat works closely with project teams, principal designers and fire engineers during the design stage of building projects to ensure the correct product is specified to meet building regulations.

The CPD looks at how issues such as interfacing affect the application of passive fire protection systems, the need to accommodate cellular beams, and the need for a tested solution to ensure compartmentation remains intact on compartment lines.

Fire protection boards are used to protect structural steelwork for a specified amount of time, playing a key part in protecting the integrity of a building. It is essential that the correct boarding system, with the testing certification in place, is used.

Joshua Slack, Commercial Director at Promat UK.

Joshua Slack, Commercial Director at Promat UK, said: “Maintaining the load bearing capacity of structural steel under fire conditions is crucial to building safety. The aim of this CPD is to provide a strong grounding in the testing standards that manufacturers should follow, and give comprehensive insights into the specification of passive fire protection systems that are proven to perform in protecting structural steel, and backed by third-party testing.

“Getting the specification right at the first stage is essential. Promat advocates collaboration between stakeholders at the earliest stage of a project, involving architects and specifiers to ensure passive fire protection systems adequately support the design. By offering a detailed CPD on fire protection for structural steel, we to aim to support confidence in specification.”

The CPD also examines the current regulatory landscape including the evolution of Part B regulations and the shift from BS to EN standards.

It also highlights the comprehensive testing solutions provided by Promat to ensure adequate protection, including in applications where fire protection board is a required solution. These include situations where steel beams and columns form part of compartmentation, protection of cellular and deep beams, and different kinds of interfaces.

Visit our website to register your interest for Promat’s structural steel CPD.

