Cygnus Is Back At London Build

Cygnus, a leading developer and manufacturer of EN 54 certified and 100% wireless fire detection and alarm systems, will be showcasing its latest product innovations on stand K20 at this year’s London Build, the UK’s leading & largest construction show.

London Build takes place from 20-21 November 2024 at Olympia, London and attracts over 30,000 contractors, architects, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders/associations and construction professionals.

“We are looking forward to being back at London Build,” comments Stephen Marsh, Head of Sales at Cygnus. “At last year’s event we were showcasing the world first EN 54 certified 100% wireless fire detection and alarm system, SmartNet. This year we are back with additional solutions to enhance the range including the Cygnus ALERT remote monitoring and notification platform, the new Cygnus Mesh Analyser and the Portal Programming Unit (PPU). We’ll be demonstrating the capabilities of SmartNet-Pro and SmartNet-100 as well as the Mesh Analyser and Cygnus Config Tool software. It is exciting to have a such a comprehensive range of innovative solutions to share with visitors.”

SmartNet is EN 54 certified and a BS5839-1 compliant system, up to twenty times faster to install than wired systems, with minimal disruption. The SmartNet network is built on a combination of radio devices, operating on a self-forming, self-healing wireless mesh network with multipath network redundancy utilising channel hopping technology, delivering a reliable and robust solution.

SmartNet-Pro offers a scalable solution with the capability for each panel to connect 511 devices and up to 96 zones, with networking of up to 5 panels available via a software release code, providing a combined solution of over 2500 devices. Whilst SmartNet-Pro* caters to the larger scales of application, SmartNet-100** provides all the key benefits of SmartNet-Pro in a more cost-effective solution, designed to support a maximum of 100 devices. Based on this nature, SmartNet-100 is best suited for small to medium sized applications where the scalability of the SmartNet-Pro is not required.

The Cygnus team will also be on hand at the event to discuss the recently launched Cygnus ALERT, the perfect remote notification and monitoring complement to Cygnus’ world first, EN 54 certified and 100% wireless SmartNet range of fire detection and alarm systems. Using Cygnus ALERT, installers and site administrators can receive event, fault or mesh information in real-time, enabling swift responses to on-site situations. Cygnus ALERT presents easy user management to view and notify across multiple sites, and a variety of environments.

In addition to Cygnus ALERT, the new Cygnus Mesh Analyser will be on display. The Cygnus Mesh Analyser is an enhanced diagnostic and maintenance software tool, delivering a graphical display of mesh signal strengths and connection paths for each device in the system. Furthermore, the Cygnus Mesh Analyser aids the commissioning process of fire safety systems, shows the device history and provides suggestions of how to strengthen the network.

The new Cygnus Portal Programming Unit (PPU) has been designed to help with the planning and deployment of the SmartNet system. The PPU allows installers to deliver firmware and configuration updates to devices wirelessly whilst they are on site, making the whole process faster and more efficient for areas that are hard to access. The new Cygnus Site Survey kit allows installers to deploy three bespoke detectors that replicate the mesh network to ensure the suitability of the system for the environment.

For more information, visit the Cygnus stand (K20) at London Build, and visit https://www.cygnus-systems.com/.

