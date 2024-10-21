Salboy advances plans for Viadux Phase Two

With Phase One of the Viadux development now complete, Salboy is continuing the momentum by advancing plans for Viadux Phase Two.

Located between Manchester Central Conference Centre and Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink Station, the development is poised to become a key addition to the city’s skyline and a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.

In November last year, Salboy and Domis introduced landmark proposals for a second phase of development on this site as part of a public consultation.

Since submitting a planning application in April, plans for Viadux Phase Two have continued to develop and now include a hotel operated by an exciting global brand within the 76-storey building, with associated updates to the design, including a new combined residential and hotel entrance on Albion Street in place of the previously proposed retail unit.

The revised design, created by architect SimpsonHaugh, will help ensure the area becomes a vibrant destination for both residents and visitors, with a public bar at ground level bringing more life to the Grade II Listed Viaduct and Great Bridgewater Street. There will also be a restaurant, available for reservations.

The landscape design, led by Planit, will enhance Albion Street and Great Bridgewater Street by featuring green spaces and seating to create a welcoming public realm. The plans have also been updated to retain more of the historic Grade II Listed bridge over Great Bridgewater Street, preserving an important element of Manchester’s architectural heritage.

Salboy remains committed to providing a range of housing options with the delivery of 133 affordable homes being unaffected by the revised proposals, ensuring that the city’s housing needs are addressed.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director & Co-founder at Salboy, said: “With Phase One of Viadux now completed, we’re excited to carry this momentum into Phase Two. Our vision is to create a destination where people can live, visit and enjoy, combining high-quality homes, amenities and vibrant public spaces.

“The addition of the hotel will not only elevate the development but also support Manchester’s growing tourism and visitor economy. This mixed-use development will be easily accessible by public transport and ensure that the benefits of the development extend across the city, contributing to Manchester’s ongoing growth and transformation.”

Salboy are excited to make the community aware of the revised proposals and are keen to hear any feedback and comments before submitting the revised details.

For more details on the revised proposals and to share your thoughts, visit www.viadux2-consultation.co.uk.

